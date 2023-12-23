The real reason reason the royals gift each other novelty presents

It has been well publicised over the years that the royals enjoy gifting each other novelty presents rather than splurging on each other when it comes to Christmas, but why is it that King Charles, Prince William and others go down this route?

Speaking on the first-ever episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, our royal editor Emily Nash spoke about some of the traditions behind this. "The royal family have little piles of presents for each person laid out on trestle tables in Sandringham," she revealed. "Typically they buy things that are cheap and make people laugh; it's not about big lavish presents, it's about winding someone up in many cases. Kate once brought Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before Meghan."

WATCH: How the royals celebrate Christmas at Sandringham

And if you want to know some of the fun and interesting gifts the royals have gifted each other, check them out below - ranging from homemade chutney to a leather toilet seat! Meanwhile, if you'd like to learn more about the royal's Christmas traditions, you can listen to our debut episode below.

The Duchess of Sussex

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, Meghan pulled out all the stops with her presents during her first Christmas with the royal family back in 2017. The former actress surprised her brother-in-law, Prince William, with a spoon that had the words "cereal killer" emblazoned over it.

© Photo: Getty Images

Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family was in 2017

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," wrote royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit - a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

The Princess of Wales

Kate gifted the Queen some homemade chutney - from a recipe from her own grandmother - when she first joined the royal family. She also reportedly once presented Prince Harry with a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he started dating Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex

Known for his humour, it's not surprising Prince Harry has pulled out some corkers for his family. "One year, Harry reportedly gave the Queen a shower cap emblazoned with the phrase, 'Ain't life a [explicit],' which she loved," the Finding Freedom book claimed.

© Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry has treated his family to some funny gifts

"Another time he gifted his grandmother a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy that was said to sit proudly in Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and provide the Queen with great laughs."

The Prince of Wales

Prince William reportedly once treated his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to a pair of slippers emblazoned with her face on it.

© Photo: Getty Images

Princess Anne has a hilarious sense of humour

Princess Anne

Another silly gift includes a leather toilet seat Princess Anne gave her brother, Charles. She also once gave her father, Prince Philip, a pepper mill with a light on the end so he could season his food during barbeques once it became dark.

DISCOVER: Inside the royal family's ultra-indulgent Christmas Day menu - including a dish you'd never expect

RELATED: Princess Kate reveals Christmas Day 'worry' and how it could have gone 'horribly wrong'