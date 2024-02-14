Joe Biden calls Queen Rania by a different name after White House meeting - watch

Queen Rania met President Joe Biden this week as part of her husband's visit to the American capital alongside their eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein.

The US president and the king held a private meeting, where they discussed the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza, which the Jordanian royal is meeting with world leaders to ensure.

Before that, though, the two families, including First Lady Jill Biden, met and smiled for photos – an encounter which earned the queen an unexpected new moniker, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Joe Biden calls Queen Rania by a different name after White House meeting

While the president later called the king "a good friend", a slip of the tongue saw him refer to Queen Rania as "Queen Rihanna" – perhaps signalling that he's as keen to hear new music from the singing superstar as the rest of us!

Queen Rania looked stunning for the special occasion as she modelled a formal Alexander McQueen wool blazer and matching trousers made from Prince of Wales Check, one of the world's most notable, well-respected and elegant patterns.

© Getty President Biden making his remarks

The design, a favourite of both Princess Kate and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, dates back to the 19th century, when it was first worn by Edward VII, when he was the Prince of Wales.

The queen accessorised her business chic look with a pair of Dior leather pumps and a woven Bottega Veneta handbag. She has had many other incredible fashion moments over the years, but she marked her birthday a few months ago with an especially stylish look.

© Getty The Jordian royals in 2016

Queen Rania said she felt "truly special" as her family and friends came together to celebrate her 53rd birthday. The Jordanian queen shared images from the celebrations on Instagram, including images of her birthday decorations and lunch hosted by her loved ones.

One photo of her birthday lunch showed Queen Rania sitting next to her husband and her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa. A second image showed Rania, who was dressed in a white cropped jacket with a knitted top and jeans, with her arms around Rajwa, who looked chic in a £49 Zara jumpsuit.

Queen Rania at King Abdullah's silver jubilee

"I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you! Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special," she said.

It was a year of special celebrations for the family after King Abdullah and Queen Rania's second child, Princess Iman, married Jameel Alexander "Jimmy" Thermiótis in March.

© NBC Rania is always so stylish

The royal bride looked beautiful in a long-sleeve A-line Dior gown and a diamond tiara by Chaumet. And in May, the Jordanian royals celebrated Prince Hashem's high school graduation and Princess Salma's graduation from the University of Southern California.

In June, royals from around the world were invited to Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's lavish wedding and reception – with guests including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Getty King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania married in 1993

Abdullah married Rania Al-Yassin on 10 June 1993 at Zahran Palace. He ascended the throne on 7 February 1999, making Rania his queen.