Princess Rajwa stuns in Princess Kate-approved British designer at King Abdullah's silver jubilee

Yesterday the Jordanian royals came together to celebrate King Abdullah II's silver jubilee, 25 years after he acceded to the throne in 1999.

They're recognised for being one the most stylish royal families on the planet, and Princess Rajwa stunned in an effortlessly chic understated dress from a British designer approved by the Princess of Wales.

The Saudi-born architect and heir apparent to the throne, oozed sophistication in the Travel Tailoring Fit and Flare Maxi Dress by London-based brand Me+Em, with a cinched waist falling into a loose-fitting, A-line skirt.

© Instagram @queenrania/Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa stunned in a dress by Me+Em

Understated dressing is somewhat her speciality. The stylish princess stopped the fashion world in its tracks last year when she wore a minimalistic and surprisingly modern Elie Saab wedding dress with an asymmetric neckline, full-length sleeves and a train featuring laser-cut flowers, to marry Crown Prince Al Hussein at their glamorous summer wedding.

Rajwa's jubilee dress perfectly balanced formal dressing with femininity. The elegant navy colourway and unusual quarter-zip crew neck added some interest. They gave the versatile dress a smarter feel than the usual fit and flare maxi, whilst the puff sleeves retained a feminine edge.

© Instagram @queenrania/ Royal Hashemite Court Rajwa paired her dress with an ultra-chic top handle bag and slingbacks

Me+Em is a household name in the British royal fashion cupboard, particularly in Princess Kate's wardrobe.

The 'affordable luxury' brand is recognised for its elevated, high-quality womenswear, from tailoring to feminine dresses to off-duty essentials. Princess Kate is the proud owner of a dopamine-inducing bubblegum pink silk shirt dress, featuring delicate pleated panels and a flattering tie waist belt. She wore the dress in 2021 and again in 2023 for the Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her midi dress by Me+Em at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023

Kate also owns a frill-collared blouse and not one, but three Breton tops from Me+Em.

Rajwa nailed adding colour to an outfit yet staying classy, by pairing her dress with a leather top handle bag in the shade 'Prussian Blue' from French label Moynat. A pair of black slingback heels finished off the outfit which was classic and timeless.

Though she's only officially been a royal for eight months, she is cementing her place as an aristocratic fashion icon.