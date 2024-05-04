Queen Mary and King Frederik appear to address gala portrait photoshop rumours

Queen Mary and King Frederik appear to have responded to allegations that their gala portrait has been photoshopped.

The Danish royals were met with speculation last week after their first official gala portrait was unveiled to the world. The image saw the king and queen posing inside the resplendent Green Room in The Royal Reception Rooms at Christiansborg Palace.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House The first official gala portrait of King Frederik and Queen Mary was unveiled on Thursday last week

Mary oozed royal glamour in the photo, wearing a breathtaking bottle green gown and matching tiara next to her husband who was wearing a full military outfit. However, elements of the photo sparked speculation from royal fans, with some claiming the image looked like it had been digitally enhanced.

It has been reported that the palace responded to the allegations, stating: "The Royal House's official gala portrait has not been manipulated."

The Danish royals have been known to edit their images. In January, Mary's twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, were pictured together for their 13th birthday portrait.

However, the photos appear to be taken from a photo from Prince Christian's 18th birthday family portrait. The royal siblings were wearing the same outfits, Vincent in a navy blue suit and light blue tie, and Josephine wearing a light blue dress and black blazer.

The latest photo controversy came just weeks after Princess Kate's photoshop scandal in March.

© The Prince of Wales The image cause a stir in March

The Princess of Wales shared a photo alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Shortly after the image was shared, speculation was shared amongst the public and photo agencies after a number of details appeared doctored.

Subsequently, photo agencies Reuters, AP, Getty and AFP issued an editorial 'kill order' on the image, and Princess Kate issued an official apology.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said.

Adding: "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

It isn't just in Denmark and the UK that royals have been seen altering images.

In 2005, the Spanish royal palace was forced to admit that a Christmas card photo of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia with their grandchildren had been digitally put together.

© Getty The Spanish royal palace were forced to admit that the Christmas card image was altered

The festive card caused some embarrassment for the royals as it was spotted that Juan Carlos' right leg had been entirely edited out of the photograph.

At the time, a spokesperson for the royals explained: "It is not a photograph of an official event - it is merely a compilation used as a Christmas greeting."