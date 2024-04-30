Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice 'inspires' in figure-flattering new look with tailored waistline
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Beatrice 'inspires' in figure-flattering new look with tailored waistline

King Charles' niece is in Saudi Arabia with her sister Princess Eugenie

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice was spotted in her second floral look of the week during her trip to Saudi Arabia with her sister Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was photographed wearing a never-before-seen dress from Hill House, the 'The Cindra Floral Georgette Dress in Black Ikat' style. 

View post on Twitter

The garment featured structured shoulders that fell into floaty sleeves with a billowing mid-length skirt that was nipped in at the waist with a built-in belt.

Her hair was worn down and seemingly unstyled for a casual feel and she wore minimal makeup. She was seen posing for a phonograph withDeemah AlYahya, the secretary general for the Digital Cooperation Organization and Wafa Alobaidat, the founder of the female network Playbook at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at a party© Getty
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in Saudi Arabia

"Such a pleasure to meet the ever-inspiring HRH Princess Beatrice at @wef #SpecialMeeting24," Deemah penned. "Inspired by her advocacy and commitment as an incredible, mission-driven woman leader. Glad to share about @women_spark's work in creating the next generation of women leaders. Look forward to working together on common initiatives and driving positive change to empower women and youth."

The Princess was spotted just the day before alongside Eugenie, 34, at the Forum. Beatrice debuted another elegant dress, the 'Selma' dress from Sezane which was a pale blue broderie Anglaise number with long sleeves and a belted waist. 

She teamed the dress, which was made by one of Princess Kate's favourite brands, with designer block heels - the 'Lambskin Ballerines in Beige and Black' from Chanel and a personalised clutch from Anya Hindmarch.

View post on Twitter

Meanwhile, Eugenie made a tasteful tweak to her 'Roisin Floral-Print Pleated Midi Dress' from Erdem, slipping a black long-sleeve top under the floaty floral number she previously alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on 22 March 2022.

The royal also wore the 'Hopeful Snaffle-Trim Flat Slingback Pumps' from Dune. 

Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife© Spotify
Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife

Pretty florals are a staple in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe. The mother-of-one looked splendid in the ‘Veneration’ dress from Vampire's Wife when she appeared at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK event hosted by Spotify. 

Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK© Spotify
Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK

The figure-flattering frock featured a tiered ruffle skirt, a cinched waistline, and the brand's signature shiny finish. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife put a contrasting daytime spin on her trademark florals when she attended an evening celebrating Gabriela Peacock’s second book, 2 Weeks to A Younger You, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel in London. 

Princess Beatrice at a book launch with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © Getty
Princess Beatrice at a book launch with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

DISCOVER: Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's bright coral to Princess Charlene's skinny jeans 

The King's niece looked charming in the 'Watercolour Floral Print Short Swing Dress' from Me + Em, rocked with the ‘Romy 100 Burgundy Velvet Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more