Princess Beatrice 'inspires' in figure-flattering new look with tailored waistline

Princess Beatrice was spotted in her second floral look of the week during her trip to Saudi Arabia with her sister Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was photographed wearing a never-before-seen dress from Hill House, the 'The Cindra Floral Georgette Dress in Black Ikat' style.

The garment featured structured shoulders that fell into floaty sleeves with a billowing mid-length skirt that was nipped in at the waist with a built-in belt.

Her hair was worn down and seemingly unstyled for a casual feel and she wore minimal makeup. She was seen posing for a phonograph withDeemah AlYahya, the secretary general for the Digital Cooperation Organization and Wafa Alobaidat, the founder of the female network Playbook at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in Saudi Arabia

"Such a pleasure to meet the ever-inspiring HRH Princess Beatrice at @wef #SpecialMeeting24," Deemah penned. "Inspired by her advocacy and commitment as an incredible, mission-driven woman leader. Glad to share about @women_spark's work in creating the next generation of women leaders. Look forward to working together on common initiatives and driving positive change to empower women and youth."

The Princess was spotted just the day before alongside Eugenie, 34, at the Forum. Beatrice debuted another elegant dress, the 'Selma' dress from Sezane which was a pale blue broderie Anglaise number with long sleeves and a belted waist.

She teamed the dress, which was made by one of Princess Kate's favourite brands, with designer block heels - the 'Lambskin Ballerines in Beige and Black' from Chanel and a personalised clutch from Anya Hindmarch.

Meanwhile, Eugenie made a tasteful tweak to her 'Roisin Floral-Print Pleated Midi Dress' from Erdem, slipping a black long-sleeve top under the floaty floral number she previously alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on 22 March 2022.

The royal also wore the 'Hopeful Snaffle-Trim Flat Slingback Pumps' from Dune.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife

Pretty florals are a staple in Princess Beatrice's wardrobe. The mother-of-one looked splendid in the ‘Veneration’ dress from Vampire's Wife when she appeared at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK event hosted by Spotify.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK

The figure-flattering frock featured a tiered ruffle skirt, a cinched waistline, and the brand's signature shiny finish. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife put a contrasting daytime spin on her trademark florals when she attended an evening celebrating Gabriela Peacock’s second book, 2 Weeks to A Younger You, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel in London.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at a book launch with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The King's niece looked charming in the 'Watercolour Floral Print Short Swing Dress' from Me + Em, rocked with the ‘Romy 100 Burgundy Velvet Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.