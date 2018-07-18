Revealed: the woman behind Meghan Markle's latest chic outfit Did you like her pink sleeveless trench dress?

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans the world over on Tuesday when she stepped out in a stunning pink sleeveless trench coat by House of Nonie, which she accessorised with a matching Mulberry bag – one she has owned for some years – and gorgeous Dioressence pumps by Dior in the same shade. Since Meghan does not work with an official stylist - unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, who works with Natasha Archer, many were left wondering who had helped her put the incredible look together.

Well, believe it or not, Meghan did have some help - she worked with one of her best friends, and renowned Canadian stylist, to come up with her latest successful look – and it's none other than Jessica Mulroney herself.

Nina Kharey, designer for House of Nonie, confirmed the news on her Instagram, saying: "What an amazing day for us! The stunning Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in our Sleeveless Trench dress. Available to order at www.houseofnonie.com #pinchme#wearcanadaproud thank you @jessicamulroney."

Speaking further about how Jessica Mulroney picked that dress for her good friend Meghan, she told HELLO!: "[Jessica has] been a client of a few of my pieces and she's also a strong advocate for Canadian designers, so I'm sure she showed her my look book and then that's how it started."

It was an incredible day for the designer, who found out the Duchess had chosen her dress when her phone started wildly sounding off with texts from her publicist at around 6:45 am (MDT). "It was unbelievable; it was really surreal," the former CAFA nominee revealed. "I just started Googling right away and looking, and I was in awe of how she looked. She just looked so amazing it."

Mother-of-two Nina continued: "I finally not only get to prove it to the world that I'm worthy of attention and time, but in a way I also proved it to myself and my family," she says. "I have something," she said before revealing her dad had been in tears when he found out.