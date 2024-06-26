Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best photos of royals handling a heatwave from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Queen Camilla
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Royals handling a heatwave© Getty

When royals give us a masterclass in how to handle a heatwave

From ice cream to sunscreen, take tips from the pros

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The mercury continues to rise in the UK this week, with temperatures reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius in London. 

If you're after tips on how to handle the heatwave – and look cool while doing it – there's no better place to turn to than the royal family.

From the Princess of Wales to Queen Camilla, the ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years. Take a look at the fun photos below!

1/13

Prince William jumping with George, Charlotte and Louis on Norfolk beach© The Princess of Wales

The Wales family

Who doesn't love a beach day? Granted, it may not be the easiest place to run to if you're stuck working in an office all day, but why not organise a fun trip at the weekend?

2/13

Meghan always has suncream to hand© Samir Hussein

Meghan Markle

Just remember to pack a bottle of sunscreen!

3/13

Prince Harry drinks water during a polo match© Getty

Prince Harry

And bring a bottle of water or two.

4/13

Zara Tindall and Princess Kate drinking water© Getty

Zara Tindall and Princess Kate

Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.

5/13

A split image of Kate Middleton and Prince William and King Charles pulling pints and drinking beer

Prince William and Kate, and King Charles

Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.

6/13

Queen Camilla eating ice cream© Getty

Queen Camilla

The Queen likes to keep cool with a cheeky Mr Whippy.

7/13

Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips, and Princess Beatrice eating ice cream© Getty

Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips, and Princess Beatrice

It's a treat loved by all generations!

8/13

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla holding fans© Getty

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when the sun comes out.

9/13

Princess Kate fans herself at the Commonwealth Games© Getty

Princess Kate

Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

10/13

King Charles and Jeremy Hunt sitting down in the audience room at Buckingham Palace© Getty

King Charles

Or go one step further like the King and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (centre of the photo).

11/13

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate carry a parasol© Getty

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate

Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!

12/13

Princess Kate wears a wide-brimmed hat at Wimbledon© Getty

Princess Kate

A wide-brimmed hat might be a more practical solution.

13/13

Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, and Princess Kate wearing sunglasses© Getty

Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate

Whatever the occasion, always pack a pair of sunglasses.

LISTEN: Behind the scenes at Royal Ascot - what really happens

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more