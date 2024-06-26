When royals give us a masterclass in how to handle a heatwave

The mercury continues to rise in the UK this week, with temperatures reaching nearly 30 degrees Celsius in London.

If you're after tips on how to handle the heatwave – and look cool while doing it – there's no better place to turn to than the royal family.

From the Princess of Wales to Queen Camilla, the ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years. Take a look at the fun photos below!

1/ 13 © The Princess of Wales The Wales family Who doesn't love a beach day? Granted, it may not be the easiest place to run to if you're stuck working in an office all day, but why not organise a fun trip at the weekend?

2/ 13 © Samir Hussein Meghan Markle Just remember to pack a bottle of sunscreen!

3/ 13 © Getty Prince Harry And bring a bottle of water or two.

4/ 13 © Getty Zara Tindall and Princess Kate Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.



5/ 13 Prince William and Kate, and King Charles Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.



6/ 13 © Getty Queen Camilla The Queen likes to keep cool with a cheeky Mr Whippy.

7/ 13 © Getty Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips, and Princess Beatrice It's a treat loved by all generations!

8/ 13 © Getty Princess Kate and Queen Camilla Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when the sun comes out.



9/ 13 © Getty Princess Kate Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.



10/ 13 © Getty King Charles Or go one step further like the King and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (centre of the photo).

11/ 13 © Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!



12/ 13 © Getty Princess Kate A wide-brimmed hat might be a more practical solution.

13/ 13 © Getty Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate Whatever the occasion, always pack a pair of sunglasses.

