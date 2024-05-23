Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken after leaving royal roles to be displayed at the National Gallery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating their close friend Misan Harriman as the photographer revealed a portrait he took of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would become a permanent part of the National Portrait Gallery.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 46-year-old confirmed that a black-and-white photograph of the royal couple had been added to their permanent collection. The stunning photograph captured Harry and Meghan holding hands as they looked dead ahead.

"I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery," Misan shared. "Dare to dream folks!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, as one penned: "I am so proud of you. You didn't listen to naysayers, you followed your heart, set goals and continue to achieve. I have huge respect for how you stand for equality, equity and you do it with integrity. You’re a wonderful role model to us all and I love seeing you succeed."

© Instagram Misan has captured several photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A second added: "Mate what an incredible reward to your hard work and perseverance. Thank you for showing us how hard work and dedication and love for the craft can pay off in such fantastic way. Well deserved. Big love."

Misan is a close friend of the Duke and Duchess and the royal couple allowed him to take photographs of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, when the young girl marked her first birthday.

© Misan Harriman Misan captured the first image of Princess Lilibet

The photographer has also captured snaps of Harry and Meghan as they appeared at the One Young World Summit in Manchester just days before Queen Elizabeth II's death. He also took the photos of Meghan's second pregnancy announcement.

It's not known how long Meghan and Misan have known each other but speaking to British Vogue the artist revealed they had met "long ago at a charity event".

© Emma McIntyre Misan and Meghan have been friends for years

He added: "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."

