Are Kate Middleton and Adele now sharing the same stylist?

Adele was spotted doing a spot of shopping in Chelsea on Thursday, but did the Someone Like You singer have the Duchess of Cambridge's very own stylist on hand for fashion advice? While Adele was snapped leaving the store while carrying a bag, HELLO! noticed that Kate's stylist, Natasha Archer, was following just a few steps behind the star carrying a duvet bag and a large box, looking as if the two women had been shopping together. Fortunately though, it seems Kate, who is currently on holiday in Mustique with her family, will have Natasha all to herself as their outing was just a coincidence! The pair must both be huge fans of the store!

Natasha, who is affectionately known as 'Tash', has worked with the royal family for over ten years, as she was originally employed as a PA at Prince William and Kate's office in 2007 before securing the role of style advisor in 2014. She is always on hand for official royal events, including royal tours, and was one of the first people to visit Kate following the birth of baby Prince Louis back in April. Speaking about her role in the royal household, an insider previously told Vanity Fair: "Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. [Natasha] has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

As well as being a loyal member of Kate's inner circle, Natasha recently revealed that she is expecting her first child. Her husband announced the happy news by posting a snap on Instagram, writing: "And in other exciting news…" with a baby emoji. Although Natasha and Adele were snapped in the same picture, it was thought to be a coincidence as Natasha left from a different part of the store and has worked with only Kate in the past, while Adele works with LA-based stylist, Gaelle Paul.

