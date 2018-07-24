This is what Duchess Kate says helped her lose baby weight The Duchess of Cambridge snapped back into shape after having all three of her children

The Duchess of Cambridge never fails to look anything but amazing, and just weeks after the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, Kate was spotted out looking as slim as ever as she snapped back into shape. This was also the case following the arrivals of her older two children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, and there is a very simple reason behind this - and what's more - it doesn't cost a penny. During her visit to New Delhi, India, to attend a garden party for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, the then mother-of-two was asked by fellow guest, Prof BulBul Dhar-James, how she lost her baby weight so quickly. Kate simply replied: "I am running after my kids."

There is no doubt that Kate is a hands-on mother to her three children, so much so, that she was back doing the school run just one day after giving birth to baby Louis in April. According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, the Duchess was spotted dropping off her eldest son Prince George at Thomas's Battersea the next day, something both she and Prince William like to do to ensure that their children have as normal an upbringing as possible.

Recently, Kate has also made several candid appearances with her children, where royal watchers were able to observe just how close they are. The doting mum enjoyed a day out at a charity polo match that William was taking part in last month, and was spotted running around after George and Charlotte, blending into the crowd of fellow mums, which included Autumn Phillips, who had taken her children Isla and Savannah along too.

Kate has also said that one of her favourite things to do with her children is "playing outside together." The Duchess revealed how she cherished such "simple family moments" in an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in May, which had been organised by Together for Short Lives. Kate – who has been patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 - shared in her letter: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."