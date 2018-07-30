The royal family are all doing this for the first time since January Out of office is on!

For the first time since January, the Queen and members of her family will all be enjoying the week off. There are no official engagements in the diary, meaning the monarch, her son Prince Charles, her daughter Princess Anne, her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry and other relatives will be able to kickstart their summer holidays.

The royals usually carry out a handful of engagements every week, whether it's a visit to a city, supporting a charity initiative or welcoming members of the public into the palace. But this week signals the start of some downtime for the hard-working family.

Proof the royals are just like us!

Loading the player...

The Queen travelled up to Scotland earlier this month where she traditionally spends her extended summer break until the autumn. She has been joined by Prince Philip, while other members of the family are expected to visit them at Balmoral throughout August and September. Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on Sunday, attending a service at Crathie church in Aberdeenshire – a few minutes' drive away from her official residence.

MORE: Brendan Cole finally opens up about rumoured affair with Natasha Kaplinsky

The Queen and her family are all off this week on holiday

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. It was the last official engagement for the Duke and Duchess, who will be off public duties for the next month. But royal watchers can expect to see Meghan on her birthday; she and Harry are due to attend the wedding of the Prince's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee on 4 August in Surrey.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show off stunning bodies on Greek holiday

Her Majesty was spotted attending church in Scotland last week

The news was confirmed by royal photographer Tim Rooke, affectionately known as 'Rookie' by the Duke of Sussex, who tweeted that he won't be there to snap the event. "Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he wrote. Harry and Charlie have been close friends ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children, but until now, it hadn't been confirmed that the nuptials actually fall on Meghan's 37th birthday.

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom