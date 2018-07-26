See the sweet moment Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate polo win with a kiss A sweet moment of affection

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet public display of affection as they attended the Sentebale Polo Cup together on Thursday. Prince Harry couldn't resist puckering up for a kiss on the lips with his wife Meghan as he celebrated his team's victory at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Harry was raising funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have AIDS or have lost their parents to the disease. Meghan proved to be every inch the devoted wife as she supported her husband alongside Harry's close friend and fellow player Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina, looking typically stylish in a navy Carolina Herrera dress, before presenting his winning team with the trophy.

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated his polo win with a kiss

Nacho revealed that Meghan had been excited to give out the trophy, revealing: "She said she enjoyed the game. She watched the game with my wife which was wonderful because she could learn more about the game and it was great that I got to play with Harry because we normally play against each other. Harry played great. They are very, very happy together."

The polo player also voiced his approval for the Duchess, who he described as "wonderful". Speaking to reporters after the game, Nacho said: "The Duchess is lovely and wonderful. I’m very happy for Harry . They are both lucky to have found each each other and I am very excited about this new chapter in his life."

The royal couple held hands as they left the venue

The event is likely to be the last time we will see Prince Harry and Meghan for the next month, as they are set to take their summer holiday. It's not yet known how Harry and Meghan will spend the break, but they are likely to enjoy a luxurious holiday abroad, particularly as the Duchess is celebrating her birthday next Saturday. Last year, Harry whisked his then-girlfriend to Botswana for an incredible safari trip. It has also been reported that Los Angeles-born Meghan may return to the US to catch up with her family and friends.

