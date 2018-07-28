This is how Meghan Markle will spend her birthday weekend Sounds like a lovely day!

The Duchess of Sussex has a very special day approaching – her 37th birthday, on 4 August! And while it is her first birthday as a royal, it's been revealed that she will actually be spending her special day at the wedding of one of Prince Harry's closest friends - Charlie van Straubenzee. The news was confirmed by royal photographer Tim Rooke, affectionately known as 'Rookie' by the Duke of Sussex, who tweeted that he won't be there to snap the event.

Meghan's birthday falls on the same day as the Charlie Van Straubenzee's wedding

"Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he said. It was revealed earlier this summer that Harry would act as best man for Charlie, who he has been close friends with ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children – though it's only now been confirmed that the wedding will fall on Meghan's birthday.

It's believed that Charlie, 30, and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding on 19 May. The siblings are close to Princes William, too, with Thomas even being Princess Charlotte's godfather. Charlie's friendship with Harry has been well documented over the years, with the pair often photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015.

Charlie and his fiancé Daisy will wed in August

For previous birthdays, former Suits actress Meghan often used to share her celebrations with her followers on her now-deleted Instagram account. In 2016, she wrote alongside a joking selfie of her wearing a puppy filter: "Thank you for all the birthday love! Cheers to all of you for sticking with me on all things serious and silly. Let's have another amazing year. P.S. #adoptdontshop." For last year's celebrations, she spent her birthday with her husband-to-be, Harry, in Africa. We're sure this year's will be just as special, Meghan!

