Why Meghan Markle's birthday on Saturday is particularly special for the Queen The newlywed shares her big day with another important member of the royal family

Meghan Markle is preparing to celebrate her 37th birthday on Saturday, and it turns out the newest member of the royal family shares her special day with another very notable royal – Her Majesty's mum, the Queen Mother. King George VI's late wife was born on 4 August 1900 in Hitchin, and 81 years later Prince Harry's wife Meghan arrived into the world in Los Angeles.

There will be lots of celebrations this weekend for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We're sure Harry will spoil his new wife, but on the day itself, the couple will actually be attending their friend's wedding in Surrey. Harry is reportedly acting as best man at his school friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks. Harry and Charlie have been close ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together.

It's believed that Charlie, 30, and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding on 19 May. The siblings are close to Prince William, too, with Thomas even being Princess Charlotte's godfather. Charlie's friendship with Harry has been well documented over the years, with the pair often photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby World Cup in 2015.

The couple are attending their friend's wedding on Meghan's birthday

This will be Meghan's first birthday as a royal. Kensington Palace is expected to release a photo of the Duchess on their Twitter account, as they do on Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry's birthdays. Last year, Buckingham Palace shared a series of sweet photos on Twitter to mark the Queen Mother's birthday. She was pictured with her two daughters, the Queen and Princess Margaret, while another photo was taken on the 25th wedding anniversary of the Queen Mother and her husband King George VI.

The royal sadly passed away aged 101 in March 2002; she died peacefully in her sleep at home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. She was the first member of the British royal family to reach her 100th birthday in 2000. Meanwhile, her husband George had died in February 1952, making his daughter Princess Elizabeth the new Queen.