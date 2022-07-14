The adorable way Archie and Lilibet call their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared all last year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet have the sweetest names for their parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the rare family insight last year as they released their annual Christmas card, which showed what the royal infants will grow up referring to their parents as.

The photocard read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

This was also the first time that Harry and Meghan had chosen to share a photo of their little girl, who giggled away as she was held by her mum.

The Sussexes' 2021 Christmas card

The portrait was taken by Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski during the summer months of 2021, prior to the Christmas holidays at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California.

The gorgeous card also gave royal fans a glimpse at Archie, who coordinated with his dad in jeans and a shirt, and also stole the show with his red hair. Meghan also looked casually chic in jeans and a navy pullover.

On social media fans went wild for the beautiful festive photocard. One replied: "Love that Archie is a ginger like his dad. Beautiful family."

Meghan and Harry released Lilibet's first official portrait last month

A second penned: "Aww looks like the children take after dad with ginger hair."

The Sussexes' holiday card also highlighted the charities close to their heart in the message accompanying the photo that read: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms."

They concluded their note with: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

