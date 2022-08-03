Prince William FLIES Princess Charlotte to Commonwealth Games - watch him land helicopter

Princess Charlotte not only attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this week, but the little girl arrived at the event in style!

The Duke of Cambridge took a do-it-yourself approach to transport flying himself and his daughter to the city by helicopter. As a new video shared to YouTube by Cobra Emergency shows, the royal landed a helicopter at Tally Ho training ground for West Midlands police.

Charlotte could be seen sitting in the back seat and waving out of the window, possibly to her mother, who appeared to be in a car that met up with the royal duo, and was not in the helicopter with them.

The royals were then escorted to the venue by West Midlands Police.

William is an experienced and respected helicopter pilot, having served in the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

He initially learned to pilot helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the RAF, and went on to train as a search and rescue pilot in 2009.

Princess Charlotte with her parents at the Commonwealth Games

After passing his exams in 2010, he conducted 156 operations and qualified as an operational Captain. Prince William and his only daughter obviously share a close bond and have delighted royal watchers twice in the last few days.

On Sunday, they released a video to social media showing the pair wishing the Lionesses luck ahead of their 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euros final.

Prince William attending the Air Ambulance charity gala

On Tuesday, the Princess could be seen giving her dad a thumbs-up as they enjoyed the swimming events, and appeared thoroughly engaged as she watched events poolside.

However, in a brief moment during her time in her stands with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the young royal looked distinctly unimpressed as her dad smiled for a selfie with some fellow spectators.

Charlotte could be seen standing to the side and shooting a doubtful glance to William as he beamed for the group photo.

