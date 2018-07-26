How Zara and Mike Tindall's baby daughter Lena is dealing with the heatwave The royal couple welcomed their second daughter on 18 June

Mike Tindall has opened up about life as a family of four, describing his new baby daughter as "brilliant". Attending a polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday, the proud father-of-two joked that the hot weather has meant his newborn daughter Lena's clothes are redundant as he just uses nappies. The former rugby player, who arrived at the match without his wife Zara Tindall, was speaking at the Sentebale Polo Cup, Prince Harry's charity fundraising event.

Mike Tindall at the Sentebale Polo Cup

The royal couple welcomed their second daughter on 18 June. Sharing more details, 39-year-old Mike said about the latest addition to his family: "So far, so good, I can't complain - it eats, sleeps." Speaking about his wife he added: "She wanted to come but it was (not possible). She's doing really well - it's been brilliant so far. It's a bit hot, you buy all these clothes and they never need them, we just use nappies, but I'm not going to complain about hot weather in England."

MORE: The meaning behind Zara and Mike Tindall's baby name

Loading the player...

Last month, the palace confirmed that Mike and Zara's baby was born at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz. The statement read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course." Lena's full name – Lena Elizabeth – was announced nine days after she was born, with a rep for the couple revealing that it was "just a name they liked", although Elizabeth is a clear nod to Zara's grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: Zara Tindall makes first appearance since welcoming baby Lena