Zara Tindall reveals second miscarriage and why she chose not to share it with public

Zara Tindall has spoken out about suffering a second miscarriage before giving birth to her baby daughter Lena in June. The Queen's granddaughter revealed the devastating news in an interview with the Mike Tindall – announced in 2016 that she had suffered her first miscarriage, said that the worst part was telling everyone. "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew," she said. "I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on."

The 37-year-old was giving a joint interview with her brother Peter Philips, and praised her family for their support after she lost her first baby. "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them," she said, adding: "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

Zara and Mike are getting used to being parents of two young children, and Zara opened up about motherhood, and how she hadn't been very maternal until she welcomed her first daughter, Mia. "I think Pete found it quite strange when I had my first child. I'm not very maternal," she said. "But I really enjoyed all of it when I had Mia, I shocked myself."

Zara and Mike are the proud parents of two daughters

Earlier in the month, Mike spoke to HELLO! about how Mia is adjusting to becoming a big sister, and it sounds as if so far, everything is going smoothly! "She [Mia] is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that," he said. Mike admitted that they hadn't resorted to the old trick of giving Mia a present from the new baby, but that instead other family members and close friends had been very thoughtful. "We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well," he told HELLO!.

Zara and Mike welcomed their second daughter to the world on 18 June and announced her name nine days later in a statement that read: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth." The new dad later took to Twitter to clarify how to pronounce the moniker. "Pronounced like Lay-na," he told his 156,000 followers.