The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead very busy lives, but just like the rest of us, they find the time at the end of a busy day to catch up with their favourite TV programmes, and it appears that there is one that they are particularly big fans of – The Voice Kids. On Friday's episode of Lorraine, which was being filled in for by Christine Lampard, former finalist Donel Mangena appeared on the show to talk about meeting the royal couple backstage at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall in April ahead of the finals. The 16-year-old said that Meghan in particular was excited to meet him, and that she ran over to hug him when they met backstage in Zoe Ball's dressing room. "Harry and Meghan walked in and I expected a handshake but Meghan screamed my name and ran over to give me a hug," he said.

Prince Harry with The Voice Kids finalist Donel Mangena

Donel also revealed that Harry had told him "our money's on you," to which he jokingly replied: "Thanks Harry, no pressure." Christine then told Donel: "Prince Harry knew you were going to be a winner and called you a big star, it doesn’t get much better than that." Donel had been invited by Harry to his grandmother's birthday celebration to perform his own rendition of Pharrel's Happy. Despite his huge success and being tipped as favourite to win the competition, Donel came runner-up, with 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe being crowned the overall winner.

Donel was among a host of stars performing at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations

The star-studded royal celebration also saw the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Tom Jones perform. Other guests in attendance included Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, while highlights from the evening included Prince Charles taking to the stage to pay tribute to his mum, affectionately calling her "mummy", which was greeted with an eye roll and a laugh from the 92-year-old Monarch. Missing from the occasion was the Duchess of Cambridge, who at the time was heavily pregnant with Prince Louis.

