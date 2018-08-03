This is Meghan Markle's birthday wish – did you guess it? It's so inspiring!

Meghan Markle is about to celebrate her 37th birthday and we can guarantee that this year will be a special one. Not only will it be her first as a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex will also attend the wedding of one of Prince Harry's closest friends in Surrey. And it seems we already know what Meghan is wishing for. In her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, she has previously revealed she asks for "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration, always more inspiration" every year.

The former actress revealed she was inspired by her mother, Doria Ragland. "My mum has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead," she wrote.

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's fashion trends compared:

On her blog, Meghan also opened up about her "brutal" twenties and how she constantly judged herself. "My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else," she wrote. "My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls.

"Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between. So every day during lunch, I busied myself with meetings – French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm- I was there. Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn't have to eat alone."

Meghan always wishes for "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow"

The former Suits star again opened up about her birthday wish in 2014, when she wrote an essay for ELLE UK and revealed: "I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well… it takes time. To be happy. To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it.

"So for my birthday, here's what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself. I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them… and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness."