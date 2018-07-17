Fans notice this uncanny connection between Princess Charlotte and Princess Diana What do you think?

Following her adorable appearance at her younger brother Prince Louis' christening last week, royal watchers have noticed a remarkable similarity between Princess Charlotte and her grandmother, Princess Diana. Eagle-eye fans claim that the three-year-old is the spitting image of Prince William's mother when she was a child. "I have been saying - for a while now - that Charlotte is going to look a lot more like Diana than anyone thinks," wrote one fan on Loveprincessdiana's Instagram account, while another added: "The lips and the way she is smiling is similar to Diana."

Little Charlotte was seen looking every inch the doting big sister as she attended the christening, which was held in the Chapel Royal at London's St James's Palace last week. The appearance was particularly poignant as it was the first time the Cambridges appeared in public as a family of five. Although many think Charlotte has inherited her grandmother's genes, some were quick to point out that the young royal looks rather like her great-grandmother, the Queen. "No Diana had bigger eyes and a bigger head. Charlotte is almost the mirror of a young Queen Elizabeth II," said one follower. "She's the Queen's little copy," noted another.

Meanwhile, the Queen has previously opened up about Charlotte, telling a visitor at Buckingham Palace that the Princess is in charge of her big brother. When giving school pupil Emily a gift bible, she asked her if she "looked after" her little sister to which her mum responded it was the "other way around". The monarch replied: "It's like that with Charlotte and George." Following the encounter with Her Majesty, Ellen said: "She asked if Emily looked after Hadleigh and I said it was more the other way round. She said it was like that with Princess Charlotte and Prince George," while her husband Tom added: "The Queen was implying that Charlotte keeps an eye out for George rather than the other way around. It is often the case that a younger child is more confident. It is second child syndrome."

