Princess Eugenie reveals she got in trouble with the royal family after doing this The royal bride-to-be broke the rules, but now all is forgiven!

Princess Eugenie is one of the few members of the royal family to have their own Instagram account, and in doing so, it means that she is able to share never-before-seen photos of her life with her followers. These range from throwback photos of her and Princess Beatrice as children to images of causes she is passionate about, however, one recent post landed her in a spot of trouble with the royal family! The 28-year-old had paid tribute to her dad, Prince Andrew, on his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in June, and shared a photo of him in his uniform inside Buckingham Palace. However, this didn’t go down too well as she had unknowingly revealed part of the palace that was off-limits to the public.

Princess Eugenie's tribute to her dad Prince Andrew got her in trouble!

Eugenie opened up about the recent incident while talking to Vogue in the September issue. "I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public," she told the publication. During the joint interview with elder sister Beatrice, Eugenie also spoke about her upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank, where she confirmed that her sister will be her maid of honour, as well as sharing some other details about her big day – including her efforts to make in an eco-friendly affair. "It's been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now - and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," she said.

READ: Sarah Ferguson reveals her hopes of becoming a grandmother

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie

This will be the second royal wedding of the year, and will be a very special day for Eugenie's proud parents too. While Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are no longer together, they remain close friends, and are often seen out together in public. Sarah recently revealed that she still considers Andrew family in a sweet social media post dedicated to him and their daughter Beatrice after their day out at Royal Ascot in June. The 58-year-old posted a photo of the trio sharing a joke on the day, and wrote next to it: "Great day with my family."

Eugenie's wedding in October will see the royal family come together once again

MORE: The Duchess of York pays touching tribute to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah gave a revealing insight into her bond with Andrew in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us." She continued: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls show that."