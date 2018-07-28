The Duchess of York just paid a very touching tribute to daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie This is lovely!

Sarah, Duchess of York took to Instagram on Friday night to post a very sweet message in support of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who recently visited the United Nations headquarters in New York to highlight important world issues. Sharing a beautiful shot of the two young Princesses, she wrote: "So proud of my girls Beatrice and Eugenie @unitednations HQ. Eugenie hosted a conference about ending slavery in New York @princesseugenie #theun #newyork #nyc #usa." The next photo in the gallery showed Eugenie speaking into a microphone at the conference.

Sarah's loyal fans were quick to comment on the adorable post, with one replying: "Sarah, how proud you must be of your beautiful and gracious daughters. You have reared them to have your heart of service. This U.S. Redhead has always had a soft spot in my heart for you. I am delighted they were 'over here,' working to make our world a better place for all. Two beautiful lights, just like their mother!"

Both Beatrice and Eugenie were in New York this week to attend a series of important events, and were pictured on Friday as they arrived at the UN HQ. The sisters wowed in beautiful dresses, with Beatrice, 29, keeping it simple in a black cocktail-style frock, and Eugenie opting to recycle one of her favourite outfits – a floral Erdem midi dress with a frilled collar. The 27-year-old wore the very same design on the third day of Royal Ascot - Ladies' Day - in June.

The two Princess' mother also spoke out in support of Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Wednesday, sharing an open letter from the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, Sarah Wade, who strongly opposed an online feature that spoke negatively of the couple's upcoming wedding day.

Posting the letter on social media, it read: "I am the CEO and co-founder of Humanitas Charity, of which the Duchess of York is a patron… I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece… I would like to draw into questions the purpose of the feature, is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or is it to incite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying."