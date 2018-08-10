Prince Harry's secret trip to Botswana revealed The Duke of Sussex visited the country last year over Meghan's birthday

The Duke of Sussex managed to fly under the radar earlier this week, making a private visit to Botswana. Harry, who was not joined by his wife Meghan Markle, met senior staff and workers from the organisation Rhino Conservation Botswana, of which he is patron. A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: "The Duke of Sussex is on a private working trip to Botswana, to join the annual general meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as patron. He attended the board meeting in Maun and an RCB community project in Xarakao village."

It's understood that Harry attended the meeting on Wednesday and later that day toured the project in the village. He is believed to be back in the UK.

Harry was making a private charity visit to Botswana

The Prince has a special relationship with the African country, choosing to whisk his then-girlfriend Meghan to Botswana in 2016 for their third date. The couple spent nights camping under the stars and also enjoyed safari rides. Harry and Meghan again returned to the country this time last year, to celebrate the former actress' 36th birthday. The Prince also sourced a stone from Botswana to include in Meghan's engagement ring.

Harry's private trip follows a similar visit he made to the country in January when he heard about the charity's latest developments. As patron, he learnt how Botswana is helping to safeguard the continent's population of black and white rhino.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying their summer off and do not have any royal engagements planned for the month of August. Meghan was rumoured to be planning a trip to Los Angeles, to visit her mum and her friends. The couple may also choose to travel up to Scotland where the Queen and Prince Philip typically spend the summer. Her Majesty and the Duke reside at Balmoral Castle over the warmer months, when members of the royal family visit.