Prince Harry had a hole in his shoe at weekend wedding and we've only just noticed Not that he seemed to mind

We all have that one piece of clothing we can’t bear to part with, no matter how worn it is – even Prince Harry. We didn’t realise the Prince was so thrifty, but case in point: the black brogues he wore on Saturday to the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks had a hole in the sole.

Prince Harry's shoes had a teeny hole in the sole

Acting as best man, the Prince obviously had other things on his mind than his shoes – like the best man’s speech or celebrating his wife, the Duchess of Sussex’s 37th birthday, which was also on Saturday. Meghan was as stylish as ever, wearing a colour-blocked pastel midi dress from Canadian fashion label Club Monaco. Meghan teamed the dress with a black Philip Treacy hat, Kayu straw box clutch bag and her favourite Aquazzura heels plus a pair of Linda Farrow sunglasses. Before the wedding, she was spotted chatting to Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who are prepping for their own royal wedding in October.

READ: Why Meghan Markle will have to send her birthday gifts back

The loved-up royals

Prince Harry cut a dapper figure in his classic morning dress and sunglasses as he accompanied the groom into the church. Post-ceremony, a loved-up Prince Harry and Meghan left the churchyard holding hands before the rest of the guests showered the newlyweds with confetti. Cute!

SEE: All the loved-up photos of Meghan and Harry at Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding

Both Meghan and Harry, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have a close friendship with Charlie and his wife Daisy. Harry and Charlie have been friends since they both attended Berkshire's Ludgrove Prep School as children. It's also believed that Charlie, along with older brother Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May. Thomas is also Princess Charlotte's godfather.