Lisa Armstrong reunited with her 'baby boy' after trip to LA Lisa Armstrong missed Hurley so much in LA that she had a tattoo dedicated to him

Lisa Armstrong has spoken about how much she had missed her 'baby boy' during a stay in LA, but she has now been reunited with her pet dog, Hurley! A friend was spotted dropping the pooch off at her home on Thursday after the makeup artist returned from a long holiday. During her time in Los Angeles, Ant McPartlin's ex-wife paid tribute to Hurley by having paw prints tattooed on her arm, and shared a photo of him on Instagram, writing alongside the post: "My baby boy #misshimsomuch."

Lisa was reunited with the dog, who she shares with Ant, just hours after he confirmed that he would not be returning to television until 2019 so that he can focus on his recovery. In a statement shared on Ant and Dec's website, Ant wrote: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year." Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

Speculation is now rife as to who will join Dec on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! William Hill betting have reported that Scarlet Moffatt is the favourite at 2/1, with a spokesperson saying: "Scarlett Moffatt is an obvious choice but personally I think Georgia Toffolo is much better value at 10/1." Meanwhile, Vicky Pattison is at 5/2 with Joe Swash at 4/1 and Stacey Solomon at 5/1.

