Prince Harry prompts speculation he wants to start a family soon Is the Prince looking for a bigger car?

Prince Harry has fuelled rumours he is hoping to start a family with his wife Meghan Markle after putting his car up for sale. The Duke of Sussex is thought to have owned his luxury Audi RS6 Avant for just over a year, but is he ready to swap the slick vehicle for a bigger family car? Harry was pictured driving the grey car to Pippa Middleton's evening wedding reception in May 2017, with his then-girlfriend Meghan.

The Audi is expected to fetch a cool £71,900. It was acquired by Derbyshire-based car dealership Overton Prestige, who has listed it on Auto Trader. The Audi RS6 4.0 Avant Tiptronic Quattro 5dr is the sportiest in its range and features extras that could have been handpicked by Harry himself, including a panoramic sunroof and heated front and rear seats.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader's editorial director, said: "This is a smashing car perfectly suited to any aspiring royal. The Audi RS6 Avant is one of the fastest estate cars on the market doing 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and it has a roaring exhaust to excite any petrol head. The car boasts a 17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the Prince selling so soon?"

Erin continued: "Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car, in which case we'd recommend a Skoda Superb, which won the best family car in our recent New Car Awards, or maybe he's after an electric car, having driven Meghan away after their wedding in an electric Jag?"

A spokesman for Overton Prestige added: "Due to data protection we can't confirm who sold the vehicle but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year."