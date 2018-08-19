Sarah Ferguson has been praised for her huge heart following latest appearance The mother-of-two is on a mission to help others

Sarah Ferguson has many causes close to her heart, and uses her social media platforms to highlight the charities that she has founded, and supports. Most recently, the mother-of-two travelled to the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation (BASR) to give a talk on behalf of Imperial College. She posted a photo of herself during the speech on Instagram, and wrote: " I like to be a human bridge to speak about how refreshing it is that volunteers from British science and academia from @imperialcollege and all around the world have joined forces to encourage and support the human right of emergency medical care #bethlehem #basr#bethlehemarabsocietyforrehabilitaion#health #education #cardiovascular#imperialcollege."

Sarah Ferguson took a trip to Bethlehem to give an inspiring talk

Fans were quick to comment on her latest work, with one writing: "Well done Sarah," while another said: "Thank you for helping to make the world a better place." A third added: "So proud of the work you continue to do." Sarah looked elegant dressed in a nude jacket and matching skirt, which she accessorised with a pink scarf, while her auburn hair was styled in a chic half-up do.

Other causes close to Sarah's heart include her charity Children in Crisis. Last month, Prince Andrew's ex-wife announced the news that Children in Crisis would be merging with Street Child UK on social media, and has since given further details about it in her piece for Evening Standard – revealing there are set to be more royals on board with too! "The newly-merged charity will operate across 10 countries, and look to expand into more. I will be its founder patron and Beatrice and Eugenie will become ambassadors for its work," she said.

Sarah supports a lot of good causes

It's an incredibly exciting time for Sarah and her family at the moment, as her daughter Princess Eugenie is preparing for her October wedding. Eugenie will say 'I do' at St George's Chapel in Windsor when she marries long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, which will see the royal family out in full force for the special occasion, six months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married at the very same place.

