Sarah, Duchess of York has the most cutesy nickname for her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice!

The 32-year-old royal was the latest guest to star on her mum's YouTube channel, 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends' this week, and it was during her introduction that doting mother Sarah let slip the sweet moniker.

"Oh my darling Trixie-Belle, I cannot thank you enough for doing this for your Mummy," Sarah said. "This is just incredible and you're so beautiful and I look at you reading these stories and I'm just the luckiest person alive to have two of the most beautiful girls. Thank you so much."

Beatrice, who is currently spending lockdown with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her future mother-in-law in the Cotswolds, then turned to the camera as she said: "Hello boys and girls, welcome to Fergie and Friends. It's my first time reading and Mum, I love Fergie and Friends so thank you for having me.

"Tonight, I'm going to be reading a story called The Worrysaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton. Thank you for having me and for making Fergie and Friends just such a wonderful part of the past few weeks. Love you Mum!"

Beatrice looked gorgeous in a bargain black Zara dress, which featured on-trend puff sleeves and a pretty button-up detail. Sadly, it looks like Beatrice's Zara pick is no longer available – it's thought to be the 'Shirt dress with balloon sleeves' from a previous collection. There is a very similar version currently available in the brand's sale, however, reduced to just £19.99.

It's not the first time Sarah has publicly referred to her firstborn as Trixie-Belle. Back in 2018 to mark Beatrice's 30th birthday, Sarah couldn't resist sharing some gorgeous photos on Instagram. "Happy birthday my Trixie-Belle so proud of you xx," she captioned the carousel.

Beatrice read children's book The Worrysaurus

Sarah, 60, posted three photos including two childhood snaps that also featured Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie. The little girls looked adorable, wearing matching hand smocked dresses and flowery headbands as they posed in a garden. While Eugenie appeared to be in hysterics, her older sister smiled beautifully at the camera.

The second shot was of Beatrice and Eugenie at a slightly older age, again wearing matching flowery hair ties, while the third photo showed Beatrice all grown up, looking sophisticated in a black top and monochrome striped skirt.

Eugenie and Beatrice looked adorable in their childhood photos

Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were married for ten years until 1996. Despite splitting more than two decades ago, the exes have remained close friends.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2017, the Duchess said: "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us."

Sarah shared the photos to celebrate Beatrice's 30th

She added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls show that."

