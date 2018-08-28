Duchess Meghan's TV dad reveals he sat her down before the royal wedding - and gave her this advice The pair starred together in Suits

The Duchess of Sussex's on-screen father, Wendell Pierce, has spoken out about his final scenes with her in Suits – and the very honest advice he gave her ahead of the recent royal wedding. Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, he described the day Meghan filmed her climactic final marriage scenes with co-star Patrick J Adams. "We had a moment I cherish," he said. "I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, 'Your life is going to change."

Meghan's on-screen father Wendell Pierce

He continued: "It's going to be amazing but I want you to know that I'm your friend, and no matter where you are or what's going on – if the fishbowl that you're in ever starts getting to you – you can call me."

Wendell also opened up about how he and Meghan coped with the reaction to their father-daughter relationship in Suits – since his casting lead to racial prejudice from some viewers on Twitter, not realising that the Duchess is mixed race.

"The ignorance that is racism is a given," he said. "Like gravity, it's there, it exists. You should always be vigilant for it and prepared for it." The 54-year-old actor appeared with his on-screen daughter from the second series of Suits onwards, playing high-powered attorney Robert Zane.

Meghan's marriage scene in Suits

New royal Meghan recently admitted to a fan that she misses her life as an actress. During July's walkabout in Dublin with husband Prince Harry, one viewer, Fiona Moore, recalled her conversation with the Duchess. "I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I'," she said. Of Meghan, she added: "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."

Meghan and Harry on their royal wedding day

In April, Meghan's character Rachel Zane was written out of the show in emotional scenes, which mirrored her own real-life romance. Rachel married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, in the season seven finale - just a month before walking down the aisle at St George's Chapel.