Here's everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done this summer But don't worry, you will be seeing them again very soon!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some time off from royal duties over the past few weeks, and they have certainly managed to cram a lot in during their break! The couple were last seen out in public at the beginning of August, which also happened to be Meghan's birthday, when they attended the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his now-wife Daisy Jenks. The pair appeared loved-up as they left the ceremony together hand-in-hand, and were joined by other royal guests including Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie – who is set to get married herself in October to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Meghan were last seen out in public at the beginning of August

Following on from the wedding, Harry and Meghan then spent time with Prince Charles at the Castle of Mey. Both are very close to Charles, who stepped in last minute to walk Meghan down the aisle at their royal wedding in May, after the news of her dad Thomas Markle's ill health and subsequent heart attack, which left him unable to attend his daughter's special day. Harry and Meghan have also enjoyed doing their own thing during their break.

The royal couple have been enjoying time off from official engagements over the summer

Shortly after their visit to the Castle of Mey, Harry made a private visit to Botswana, one of his all-time favourite places. While there, the royal met senior staff and workers from the organisation Rhino Conservation Botswana, of which he is patron. The Prince has a special relationship with the African country, choosing to whisk his then-girlfriend Meghan to Botswana in 2016 for their third date. The couple spent nights camping under the stars and also enjoyed safari rides. Harry and Meghan again returned to the country this time last year, to celebrate the former actress' 36th birthday. The Prince also sourced a stone from Botswana to include in Meghan's engagement ring.

It won't be long before Harry and Meghan will be seen again

Last Thursday, Harry and Meghan jetted off to Lake Como in Italy to spend time with their good friends Amal and George Clooney. Italian magazine Chi reported that the couple have been staying at the celebrity couple's exclusive retreat, and Meghan even helped to look after their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, while Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball.

Harry and Meghan will be making the most of the rest of their time off, having flown back to the UK on Sunday. Luckily for royal fans, it won't be long before they will be seen out for their next engagement, which will take place on Wednesday 29 August. The couple will attend a gala performance of the smash hit West End musical Hamilton, in support of the Sentebale charity, of which Harry is a patron. They are also due to attend the WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel on Tuesday 4 September, and the 100 Days to Peace, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster, on Thursday 6 September.

