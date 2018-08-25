Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new addition to their family? A little friend for her pet Guy, who also lives at the royal cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy summer attending weddings, holidaying in Lake Como with George and Amal Clooney and reportedly getting to know their new pet dog – a Labrador. The couple, who recently celebrated three months of marriage, are thought to have acquired a new canine friend, who will great company to their pet dog Guy, who also lives at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

A source told the Daily Mail: "The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage. Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds."

Meghan pictured with her dogs Bogart and Guy

Meghan's love for dogs – in particularly rescue dogs – has been clear for day one. The former Suits actress was the owner of two during her time in Toronto, Bogart and Guy. Once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, the star revealed that Bogart would be staying back in Canada with friends, due to his old age. Guy, however, lives in Kensington Palace and it seems he has adapted well to his new life. Just one day before the royal wedding, the cute pet was spotted riding with the Queen in the back seat of her car in Windsor.

It’s also no surprise that the dogs will be splitting their time between London and the Cotswolds. The happy couple have a four-bedroom cottage in the area that they are leasing long-term and spend long periods of time there.

This week marks 100 days since the royal wedding

Previous reports have revealed the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the couple. A source has told HELLO! the property is difficult to reach and the couple travel in and out by helicopter to minimise disruption on local roads.

