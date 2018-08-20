Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holiday in Lake Como with George and Amal Clooney – get the details The royal couple reportedly spent some quality time with their good friends in Italy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some time off royal duties over the past few weeks, and it sounds like they have had a very nice time! According to reports, the newly-weds jetted off to Lake Como with their good friends, George and Amal Clooney. Italian magazine Chi reports that the couple have been staying at the celebrity couple's exclusive retreat, and Meghan even helped to look after their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, while Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball. It was reported that Harry and Meghan arrived in Italy on Thursday evening, and left on Sunday. Kensington Palace had no comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thought to have gone to Lake Como

Royal fans will next see Harry and Meghan out in public on Wednesday 29 August. The couple will attend a gala performance of the smash hit West End musical Hamilton, in support of the Sentebale charity, of which Harry is a patron, with Kensington Palace announcing the news in a statement on Monday.

Royal fans can't wait to see the royal couple out again

It read: "The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Over the course of the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will meet representatives from Sentebale and Hamilton, including members of the cast and crew. At the conclusion of the show both The Duke of Sussex and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show's book, music, and lyrics, will address the audience."

Harry and Meghan were joined in Italy by Amal and George Clooney

Before they return to work, it is thought that Harry and Meghan will also take a visit to Balmoral to visit the Queen and Prince Philip during their traditional break in Scotland. The royal couple travelled there last month, and have been joined by many members of their family over the past few weeks. On Sunday, they were spotted arriving to the local church in Crathie with Mike and Zara Tindall, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall.

