Meghan and Harry are returning from holiday sooner than you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning for a very special evening event

The royal drought will soon be over! It has been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning from their long holiday break and resuming royal duties, and their first official outing will be attending a gala performance of the smash hit West End musical, Hamilton, on Wednesday 29 August. The couple will be supporting the Sentebale charity at the evening, for which Prince Harry is a patron.

The couple have been enjoying a break

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace: "The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Over the course of the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will meet representatives from Sentebale and Hamilton, including members of the cast and crew. At the conclusion of the show both The Duke of Sussex and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show's book, music, and lyrics, will address the audience." This performance is thought to be the third time that Meghan has seen the musical that is loved by the Obamas, Emily Blunt, Kanye West and Daniel Radcliffe to name a few.

Meghan is a huge fan of the show

The musical tells the life story of Alexander Hamilton, an American Founding Father who, as an immigrant from the West Indies, went on to be George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolution, founded America's bank, the New York Post and the US Coast Guard, and is still the face on the ten dollar bill. The score is a mixture of hip-hop, R&B, jazz and classical musical tunes, and has been critically lauded since premiering Off-Broadway in 2015. It has since won 11 Tony awards, a Grammy Award, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, while the West End production won seven Olivier Awards earlier this year, including Best New Musical.

