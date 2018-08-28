Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the Cambridges at Balmoral? The Sussexes are believed to be holidaying in Scotland with the Queen

She's been experiencing a lot of royal 'firsts' and if new reports are anything to go by, the Duchess of Sussex has been invited on her first holiday with the Queen at Balmoral. The Sunday Times claims that Prince Harry and Meghan are staying with the monarch on her Aberdeenshire estate, where bracing walks, picnics and barbecues are the order of the day.

Members of the royal family regularly drop in over the summer to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral, where they usually stay until the beginning of October. If Harry and Meghan are indeed in Scotland, they'll also be enjoying a reunion with Prince William and Kate, and the couple's young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A closer look at the royals' summer retreat of Balmoral:

The Sussexes have not been photographed at Balmoral, although last Sunday Kate was pictured on her way to church, riding in the same car as the Queen and Prince William. On another occasion, the Duchess was seen driving to a grouse shooting with Zara Phillips, while Prince George and George's cousin Savannah Phillips sat in the back. Other royals spotted at Balmoral have included Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, were last seen in public at the beginning of August when they attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his now-wife Daisy Jenks. It also happened to be Meghan's birthday. Following on from the wedding, they then spent time with Prince Charles at the Castle of Mey on the north coast of Scotland.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly in Balmoral, where Kate is holidaying

Italian magazine Chi also reported that Harry and Meghan jetted off to Lake Como to hang out with George and Amal Clooney in the couple's exclusive retreat. The Clooneys are good friends with the Duke and Duchess and were invited to the royal wedding in May.

