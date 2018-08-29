Meghan Markle's wedding dress to go on display in Windsor and Edinburgh – dates and details revealed A replica of Prince Harry's bridegroom outfit will also be showcased

Royal watchers are in for a treat! Meghan Markle's wedding dress is going on display at Windsor Castle from 26 October to 6 January followed by the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from 14 June to 6 October 2019. Fans will have the chance to see the breathtaking gown up close – and take in all of its exquisite details – in a special exhibition entitled A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's dress, created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, is made from an exclusive double-bonded silk cady. True to the heritage of the house of Givenchy, the graceful lines of the dress were achieved using six meticulously placed seams. One of the main features of the gown is the boat neckline bodice – a favourite with Meghan.

Highlights from Harry and Meghan's wedding:

Fans will also be able to view the five-metre-long veil, which is made from silk tulle and embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, of which the Queen is Head. Prince Harry was also recently appointed Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Meghan had two of her favourite flowers included in the design: wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Harry and Meghan's home Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy, a nod to Meghan's place of birth.

The Duchess' stunning Givenchy dress and five-metre-long veil will feature in the exhibition

The graceful tiara which the Duchess wore on her wedding day, loaned to her by the Queen, also forms part of the display. Exhibited in public for the first time, the tiara is made up of a flexible band of eleven sections, pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds in a geometric design. The centre is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds.

Meghan's tiara will also go on display

While Prince Harry's original bridegroom outfit will not go on display, an identical replica will instead be shown. The frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the 'Blues and Royals') was specially commissioned for the royal wedding and made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row in London.

