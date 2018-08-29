Why Meghan Markle's second wedding dress won't be displayed at exhibition The Duchess of Sussex's show-stopping evening gown was designed by Stella McCartney

Fans who were hoping to see the Duchess of Sussex's second wedding dress may be disappointed to hear that the exquisite Stella McCartney design will not be doing on display at an upcoming exhibition. Meghan's first dress – the beautiful Givenchy creation – will be showcased at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, but the exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will not feature Meghan's second gown.

The reason is simple. A spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust, organisers of the event, explained to HELLO! that because Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception was a private affair, the bride's second dress will not be showcased.

Watch Meghan and Harry leave for their reception:

Loading the player...

British designer Stella McCartney was behind the bespoke lily white, high-neck gown that was made of silk crepe. The dress, which showed off Meghan's slim silhouette to perfection, had a slightly more relaxed feel to her first Givenchy gown and the Duchess looked stunning as she made her first appearance in it, driving off to the reception in a blue Jaguar.

MORE: Holly Willoughby confirmed to replace Ant McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity

Meghan's dress showed off her slim silhouette to perfection

Earlier this month, Stella opened up about being commissioned to design the evening gown, reported to cost around £60,000. Chatting to Elle, she said: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."

MORE: Andy Murray finally reveals ten-month-old baby's adorable name

Stella McCartney designed the evening wedding dress

While fans will not be able to see the Stella McCartney creation in person, those visiting the royal wedding exhibition will be able to see Meghan's Givenchy gown. It will be displayed at Windsor Castle from 26 October to 6 January followed by the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from 14 June to 6 October 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.