Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana in Hamilton outfit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Wednesday night following their summer break, delighting royal fans as they went to watch Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for the HIV charity Sentebale, which Prince Harry founded. And as ever, all eyes were on Meghan's stylish outfit, which appeared to have paid tribute to Harry's late mum, Princess Diana. Meghan opted for a tuxedo mini dress by Canadian fashion designer Judith & Charles, mirroring a signature look of Diana's. On several occasions, including royal engagements, Diana opted for vibrant ensembles, ranging from turquoise to pink, as well as chic monochrome numbers like Meghan herself.

Meghan Markle resembled Princess Diana on Wednesday night

This is not the first time Meghan has paid tribute to Princess Diana. Over time, many of her outfits have been seen to resemble those of Diana's, and on the evening of the royal wedding, HELLO! were the first to announce that Meghan was wearing Diana’s aquamarine diamond ring. As she and her new husband drove off to the reception at Frogmore House, she was photographed wearing the baby blue, square Asprey ring - the very same one that belonged to Diana.

The Duchess wore a tuxedo mini dress by Judith & Charles

Both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge have often been compared to Diana, and it isn’t just their style either. It was noted earlier in the year how Meghan had appeared to have taken inspiration from Harry's late mother when it came to sitting down. Meghan showed off her perfected seating pose in June when she joined the Queen and Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where she was seen sitting like Diana – who would sit with her knees and ankles tightly together and her legs slanted to the side.

It's been an exciting summer for both Meghan and Harry, who among various trips, including a visit to Lake Como in Italy with George and Amal Clooney, are believed to have visited the Queen at Balmoral. The Sunday Times reported that the couple stayed with the monarch on her Aberdeenshire estate, where they enjoyed a relaxing break in the Scottish countryside. It is likely that Prince William and Kate, and the couple's young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also at the residence.

