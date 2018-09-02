Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joined by these two very popular royals during Australia tour The royal couple will be heading to Australia to launch and attend the Invictus Games in Sydney

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be embarking on their first foreign tour in October, and it has been revealed that they will be joined by two more members of the royal family during their visit to Australia. The couple will be starting off their trip in Sydney at the end of October to launch and attend the Invictus Games, which will also be attended by Danish royals Prince Frederik and Princess Mary. Both Meghan and Mary are much loved for their fashion, and style watchers in particular will enjoy keeping up-to-date with their outfits over the visit, which are sure to wow.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to Australia in October

It was announced in June that Prince Harry and Meghan would be visiting four countries during their royal tour. As well as Australia, they will also be going to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. Kensington Palace announced the news in a statement, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

MORE: The surprising hobby the Queen does once a year at Balmoral

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will be joining them

Harry and Meghan were last seen out on Wednesday night following a few weeks off from royal duties over the summer holidays. The newlyweds kick-started their busy autumn schedule with a trip to the theatre to attend a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for Harry's HIV charity Sentebale. The couple looked well-rested and were in great spirits, and Meghan delighted the cast of the show after accidentally giving away the pet name that she calls Harry.

READ: Meghan Markle has given her first ever TV interview as a royal

While posing with the cast of the musical after their performance, Meghan was worried that she was in the way of Harry, and was filmed asking her husband: "Can you see, my love?" After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully at their reaction of the cast as Harry blushed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.