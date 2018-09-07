What Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep in their cars - and it will surprise you! Meghan and Kate are often seen with these items in their cars

The royal family is always on the move – whether they are attending an event, have an official engagement or are going on a royal tour – so it stands to reason that they need their car snacks, just like everybody else! It has been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex likes to travel with Hildon natural mineral water in still and sparkling, while Kate loves to travel with a small Tupperware box to carry her snacks when she gets peckish!

The water could be spotted in Meghan's car

Hildon natural mineral water gained an official royal warrant after supplying the royal household with the water for several years. The particularly high standard brand of water comes from 50 years of natural filtration through the chalk hills of the Test Valley in Hampshire. Speaking about the royal warrant being awarded, the brand's executive director Debbie Jones said: "The Warrant is a highly-prized seal of approval that is granted after an extremely rigorous audit process. This means a great deal to the whole team. Crucially, it is further proof that we have a robust environmental and sustainability policy, which is not only part of the criteria to hold the warrant, but also an important part of our core philosophy."

Kate carries a tupperware box for snacks

Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals who keep certain things ready in the car, as it is well known that the Queen always keeps a blanket ready for travelling, and can often be seen with it draped over her knees while travelling in her car. In fact, Kate was recently spotted using a cosy blue blanket as she travelled with Her Majesty to Crathie Church for a service back in August, while dressed smartly in a Catherine Walker coatdress and hat.

