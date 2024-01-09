Princess Kate's fashion evolution: 42 best looks to celebrate her birthday

As she celebrates her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales has been ushering in a new phase of her style evolution. But while the future Queen has surprised us with her wardrobe choices since taking on her new royal title, she has also remained true to some tried-and-tested fashion options – and we've chosen our favourite 42 of her recent regal looks.

These show her loyalty to Catherine Walker, long one of her go-to labels, which created the stunning cape coat Kate wore to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London last November. Her choice of red was deliberate, echoing South Korea's flag, following her green embellished Andrew Gn dress for Trooping the Colour last year, a tribute to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. A master of sartorial diplomacy, on royal tours she tends to wear pieces by local designers, opting, for example, for a dress by Mumbai-born Naeem Khan in India in 2016.

Other elements of classic Kate include block colours, such as the royal-blue coat – another Catherine Walker design – worn for last year's Commonwealth Day. When it comes to her silhouette, Kate favours an A-line, as seen on the lemon Emilia Wickstead dress worn during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, although her hemlines have grown noticeably longer. Another change has seen the Princess experimenting with prints, adding an array of new names to her repertoire, including Holland Cooper and Eponine London.

While Kate has long loved a business casual look, from Zara blazers to Gucci pussybow blouses, 2023 was the year of the power suit, with the Princess even embracing her own "Barbiecore" moment in a pastel pink trouser suit from Alexander McQueen. Sarah Burton, the label's former creative director, is another of Kate's favoured designers, as is Jenny Packham, for state events and red-carpet appearances. Showstopping looks from them include her shimmering gold gown by the latter for the 2021 premiere of No Time to Die and the embroidered McQueen dress and bespoke headpiece for the coronation.

To the delight of royal watchers, Kate rewears many of her gowns, often with new touches, such as swapping the belt on a McQueen gown first worn in 2011 to give it a fresh look on the red carpet ten years later. Other accessories include headbands – a must-have since Kate sported a pearl-adorned Jane Taylor piece at Prince Louis's christening in 2018 – while last year, she surprised in black opera gloves with an upcycled McQueen gown at the Baftas.

A constant in Kate's wardrobe, however, is her love for mixing high street and designer pieces. Take her outing to the Natural History Museum in London in 2019, when she matched Warehouse and Jigsaw with the pièce de résistance – a burgundy Chanel handbag. She is also a fan of the Breton top and her trusty Superga and Veja trainers. Nor is she afraid of sneaking denim into her royal outings – a pair of mom jeans from & Other Stories flew off the shelves when she wore them in 2021. She may have evolved from her tea dresses and nude heels, but the Kate Effect is still going strong.

Holland Cooper tartan coat © Getty Looking sophisticated in a tartan Holland Cooper coat at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in May 2021.

Royal blue coat dress © WireImage The Princess looked quintessentially regal wearing a Catherine Walker royal blue coat dress at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Pale blue Mulberry coat © Getty The Princess opted for a muted blue Mulberry coat during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019.

Miu Miu tartan coat © Getty The Princess donned this Miu Miu tartan coat, paired with a fluffy black cossack hat, for the Christmas Day Church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in 2017.

Burgundy Eponine coat © Getty Looking elegant in a burgundy coat by Eponine London for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

Red caped dress for South Korea state visit © Karwai Tang Kate wore a bold red caped dress by Catherine Walker during a state visit in November 2023, echoing the South Korean flag.

Pink Mulberry coat © Getty Kate made a statement in this vibrant yet sophisticated bold pink Mulberry coat during a day of engagements in London in 2015.

Mint green at Trooping the Colour © Getty For this look, this stunning mint green Andrew Gn embellished coat has been paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat and statement earrings.

Red and white for Canada tour © WireImage This red and white Alexander McQueen dress, worn by Kate in Vancouver in 2016, is an elegant tribute to the Canadian flag.

Pale blue at the polo © Getty The Princess exudes radiance in this pale blue Beulah London summer dress, as she cheers William on at a charity polo match in Windsor.

Elie Saab two-piece at Royal Ascot Kate donned this powder blue silk Elie Saab two-piece at Royal Ascot in 2019.

Chanel tweed in Paris © Samir Hussein,WireImage Looking classically chic in a quintessential Chanel tweed dress, paired with a Chanel bag, during a visit to the Invalides in 2017.

Naeem Khan patterned dress at the Taj Mahal © WireImage The classic, understated silhouette of this white Naeem Khan dress puts the deep blue embroidered details into sharp relief.

Polka dots at Bletchley Park © Getty Kate channels classic British elegance during a D-Day Exhibition in 2019 with this Alessandra Rich polka dot dress, which features a statement Peter Pan collar.

Florals from Faithfull the Brand © Getty Exuding effortless, laid-back elegance during a visit to The Nook in the village of Framlingham Earl in the summer of 2020.

Lilac Emilia Wickstead dress The Princess opted for a fit-and-flare lilac midi dress during an outing to the Maritime Museum in Hamburg in 2017.

Eponine checked red two-piece © Getty With a fit-and-flare silhouette, this striking red checked two-piece is offset by simple black accessories.

Lavender Gucci blouse © Getty Kate looked chic and sophisticated in this lavender Gucci blouse with pussy bow detailing at the front during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in 2019.

Barbie pink suit © WireImage Kate indulged in her own "Barbiecore" moment by wearing this pale pink Alexander McQueen suit during a visit to the Foundling Museum in May 2023.

Sunshine yellow during Australia tour © Getty Kate wore this fitting vibrant yellow dress with a minimalist asymmetric pattern for a visit to the Sydney Opera House in 2014.

Lemon Emilia Wickstead dress © WireImage Kate wore this lemon Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a matching fascinator and pale yellow court heels, during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June 2022.

Shimmering pink The Vampire's Wife dress © WireImage The Princess stunned in this shimmering pink gown from The Vampire's Wife, complete with statement ruffled sleeves, for a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in 2022.

Sparkling emerald green during Pakistan tour The Princess donned a glittering emerald green gown from Jenny Packham, complete with statement gold earrings, during the 2019 tour of Pakistan.

Golden glamour on the red carpet © Getty Channeling the glitz and glamour of every Bond movie, Kate stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die with this golden caped sequin gown by Jenny Packham.

Sparkling red Needle & Thread dress © Getty Looking regal in a ruby red sparkling A-line dress from Needle & Thread with mesh sleeve detailing and subtle ruffling at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

Asymmetric red Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress © Getty Kate donned this bold scarlet Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress during the 2016 Canada trip. The asymmetric neckline is a playful compliment to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Off-the-shoulder knitted Barbara Casasola dress © Getty The Princess opted for an understated and sophisticated off-the-shoulder knitted Barbara Casasola dress at the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in 2019.

Bold red Alexander McQueen suit © Getty Combining bold block colour with a sleek and understated silhouette, this Alexander McQueen suit was worn by Kate for the Shaping Us launch at BAFTA in January 2023.

Black lace gown at the Royal Variety Performance © WireImage This elegant gown overlaid with black lace was a glamorous choice for the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in 2019.

Erdem checked grey dress © Getty Kate wore this grey checked Erdem dress with an asymmetric neckline to the opening of the V&A Photography Centre in 2018, complimented by matching deep purple accessories.

Red, white and blue for the Coronation © Getty Images Perhaps one of Kate's most iconic outfits to date, this breathtakingly regal look designed by Alexander McQueen was worn during the Coronation of King Charles III.

Regal caped gown at State Banquet © Getty The Princess shone forth in this show-stopping, embellished caped Jenny Packham gown during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

Ruffles and sparkles for a formal dinner in Jamaica © WireImage This stunning off-the-shoulder, sparkling, rich green ballgown by Jenny Packham is paired with diamonds and emerald earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

Alexander McQueen for Prince Louis's christening © Getty For Prince Louis's christening, Kate kept it neutral with a white Alexander McQueen dress with puff sleeves and a matching ivory straw Jane Taylor headband.

Massimo Dutti culottes for the Chelsea Flower Show This breezy and effortless look, centred around a pair of beige Massimo Dutti culottes, was a perfect fit for the summery and laid-back atmosphere of the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Breton stripes and shorts © Getty Kate looked suitably nautical during a visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth in 2022, thanks to a Breton striped cashmere jumper from Erdem paired with linen shorts from Holland Cooper.

& Other Stories jeans © Getty The Princess does not shy away from high street staples, such as these & Other Stories jeans, paired with a Chloe blazer, for a visit to the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum in 2021.

A high street look for the Natural History Museum © Getty The Princess paired a Warehouse knit with Jigsaw culottes for her visit to The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at The Natural History Museum in 2019.

A nautical look by Alexander McQueen © Getty Kate wore this nautical blue and navy outfit designed by Alexander McQueen to launch the 1851 Trust's two sailing projects in Portsmouth in 2016.

Pale pink for a royal wedding The Princess looked dreamy at a royal wedding in Jordan in 2023, wearing a blush pink, long-sleeved gown by Elie Saab.

Lilac draped gown © Getty Kate wore an ethereal lilac draped gown at a BAFTA event in Los Angeles in 2011.

A reworn Alexander McQueen for the BAFTAS © Getty At last years' BAFTAs, Kate opted to rewear a flowing white gown by Alexander McQueen, a staple designer who features heavily in the Princess's fashion timeline.