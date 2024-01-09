Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 42 most stylish looks to celebrate her fashion evolution - photos
Princess Kate's fashion evolution: 42 best looks to celebrate her birthday

The Princess of Wales has remained true to some tried-and-tested options

Kate Middleton's fashion evolution
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
As she celebrates her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales has been ushering in a new phase of her style evolution. But while the future Queen has surprised us with her wardrobe choices since taking on her new royal title, she has also remained true to some tried-and-tested fashion options – and we've chosen our favourite 42 of her recent regal looks. 

These show her loyalty to Catherine Walker, long one of her go-to labels, which created the stunning cape coat Kate wore to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London last November. Her choice of red was deliberate, echoing South Korea's flag, following her green embellished Andrew Gn dress for Trooping the Colour last year, a tribute to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. A master of sartorial diplomacy, on royal tours she tends to wear pieces by local designers, opting, for example, for a dress by Mumbai-born Naeem Khan in India in 2016.

Other elements of classic Kate include block colours, such as the royal-blue coat – another Catherine Walker design – worn for last year's Commonwealth Day. When it comes to her silhouette, Kate favours an A-line, as seen on the lemon Emilia Wickstead dress worn during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, although her hemlines have grown noticeably longer. Another change has seen the Princess experimenting with prints, adding an array of new names to her repertoire, including Holland Cooper and Eponine London. 

While Kate has long loved a business casual look, from Zara blazers to Gucci pussybow blouses, 2023 was the year of the power suit, with the Princess even embracing her own "Barbiecore" moment in a pastel pink trouser suit from Alexander McQueen. Sarah Burton, the label's former creative director, is another of Kate's favoured designers, as is Jenny Packham, for state events and red-carpet appearances. Showstopping looks from them include her shimmering gold gown by the latter for the 2021 premiere of No Time to Die and the embroidered McQueen dress and bespoke headpiece for the coronation. 

To the delight of royal watchers, Kate rewears many of her gowns, often with new touches, such as swapping the belt on a McQueen gown first worn in 2011 to give it a fresh look on the red carpet ten years later. Other accessories include headbands – a must-have since Kate sported a pearl-adorned Jane Taylor piece at Prince Louis's christening in 2018 – while last year, she surprised in black opera gloves with an upcycled McQueen gown at the Baftas. 

A constant in Kate's wardrobe, however, is her love for mixing high street and designer pieces. Take her outing to the Natural History Museum in London in 2019, when she matched Warehouse and Jigsaw with the pièce de résistance – a burgundy Chanel handbag. She is also a fan of the Breton top and her trusty Superga and Veja trainers. Nor is she afraid of sneaking denim into her royal outings – a pair of mom jeans from & Other Stories flew off the shelves when she wore them in 2021. She may have evolved from her tea dresses and nude heels, but the Kate Effect is still going strong. 

Holland Cooper tartan coat

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers wearing Holland Cooper© Getty

Looking sophisticated in a tartan Holland Cooper coat at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in May 2021.

Royal blue coat dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day wearing Catherine Walker© WireImage

The Princess looked quintessentially regal wearing a Catherine Walker royal blue coat dress at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Pale blue Mulberry coat

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits CineMagic at the Braid Arts Centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland wearing Mulberry© Getty

The Princess opted for a muted blue Mulberry coat during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019.

Miu Miu tartan coat

Catherine; Duchess of Cambridge attends Christmas Day Church service wearing Miu Miu© Getty

The Princess donned this Miu Miu tartan coat, paired with a fluffy black cossack hat, for the Christmas Day Church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in 2017.

Burgundy Eponine coat

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey wearing Eponine London© Getty

Looking elegant in a burgundy coat by Eponine London for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

Red caped dress for South Korea state visit

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade wearing Catherine Walker© Karwai Tang

Kate wore a bold red caped dress by Catherine Walker during a state visit in November 2023, echoing the South Korean flag.

Pink Mulberry coat

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits XLP at Christ Church, Gipsy Hill during a day of engagements wearing Mulberry© Getty

Kate made a statement in this vibrant yet sophisticated bold pink Mulberry coat during a day of engagements in London in 2015.

Mint green at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, rides in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade in Andrew GN coat dress© Getty

For this look, this stunning mint green Andrew Gn embellished coat has been paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat and statement earrings.

Red and white for Canada tour

VANCOUVER, BC - SEPTEMBER 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver First Responders event in Alexander McQueen© WireImage

This red and white Alexander McQueen dress, worn by Kate in Vancouver in 2016, is an elegant tribute to the Canadian flag.

Pale blue at the polo

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club in Beulah London dress© Getty

The Princess exudes radiance in this pale blue Beulah London summer dress, as she cheers William on at a charity polo match in Windsor.

Elie Saab two-piece at Royal Ascot

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day one of Royal Ascot wearing Emilia Wickstead

Kate donned this powder blue silk Elie Saab two-piece at Royal Ascot in 2019. 

Chanel tweed in Paris

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Invalides on March 18, 2017 wearing Chanel© Samir Hussein,WireImage

Looking classically chic in a quintessential Chanel tweed dress, paired with a Chanel bag, during a visit to the Invalides in 2017.

Naeem Khan patterned dress at the Taj Mahal

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses in front of the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016 in Agra, India wearing Naeem Khan© WireImage

The classic, understated silhouette of this white Naeem Khan dress puts the deep blue embroidered details into sharp relief.

Polka dots at Bletchley Park

Princess Kate visits the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park on May 14, 2019 in Bletchley, England wearing an Alessandra Rich dress© Getty

Kate channels classic British elegance during a D-Day Exhibition in 2019 with this Alessandra Rich polka dot dress, which features a statement Peter Pan collar. 

Florals from Faithfull the Brand

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits The Nook in the village of Framlingham Earl wearing Faithfull the Brand© Getty

Exuding effortless, laid-back elegance during a visit to The Nook in the village of Framlingham Earl in the summer of 2020.

Lilac Emilia Wickstead dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Maritime Museum in Emilia Wickstead

The Princess opted for a fit-and-flare lilac midi dress during an outing to the Maritime Museum in Hamburg in 2017.

Eponine checked red two-piece

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the mentoring programme of the XLP project London Wall wearing Eponine London© Getty

With a fit-and-flare silhouette, this striking red checked two-piece is offset by simple black accessories. 

Lavender Gucci blouse

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre wearing Gucci blouse© Getty

Kate looked chic and sophisticated in this lavender Gucci blouse with pussy bow detailing at the front during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in 2019.

Barbie pink suit

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Foundling Museum in Alexander McQueen suit© WireImage

Kate indulged in her own "Barbiecore" moment by wearing this pale pink Alexander McQueen suit during a visit to the Foundling Museum in May 2023.

Sunshine yellow during Australia tour

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets the crowds of public outside Sydney Opera House wearing Roksanda dress© Getty

Kate wore this fitting vibrant yellow dress with a minimalist asymmetric pattern for a visit to the Sydney Opera House in 2014.

Lemon Emilia Wickstead dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral wearing Emilia Wickstead© WireImage

Kate wore this lemon Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a matching fascinator and pale yellow court heels, during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June 2022.

Shimmering pink The Vampire's Wife dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen wearing Vampire's Wife© WireImage

The Princess stunned in this shimmering pink gown from The Vampire's Wife, complete with statement ruffled sleeves, for  a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in 2022.

Sparkling emerald green during Pakistan tour

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan at the iconic Pakistan National Monument during their Royal Tour of Pakistan wearing Jenny Packham

The Princess donned a glittering emerald green gown from Jenny Packham, complete with statement gold earrings, during the 2019 tour of Pakistan.

Golden glamour on the red carpet

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall wearing Jenny Packham© Getty

Channeling the glitz and glamour of every Bond movie, Kate stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die with this golden caped sequin gown by Jenny Packham.

Sparkling red Needle & Thread dress

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) walks through to the State Room at a reception for heads of State and Government at Buckingham Palace wearing Needle & Thread© Getty

Looking regal in a ruby red sparkling A-line dress from Needle & Thread with mesh sleeve detailing and subtle ruffling at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

Asymmetric red Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress

VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Day 3 of a Royal Tour of Canada on September 27, 2016 wearing Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress© Getty

Kate donned this bold scarlet Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress during the 2016 Canada trip. The asymmetric neckline is a playful compliment to the otherwise classic silhouette. 

Off-the-shoulder knitted Barbara Casasola dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in Barbara Casasola © Getty

The Princess opted for an understated and sophisticated off-the-shoulder knitted Barbara Casasola dress at the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in 2019.

Bold red Alexander McQueen suit

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Alexander McQueen suit© Getty

Combining bold block colour with a sleek and understated silhouette, this Alexander McQueen suit was worn by Kate for the Shaping Us launch at BAFTA in January 2023.

Black lace gown at the Royal Variety Performance

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance in Alexander McQueen lace dress© WireImage

This elegant gown overlaid with black lace was a glamorous choice for the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in 2019.

Erdem checked grey dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum wearing Erdem© Getty

Kate wore this grey checked Erdem dress with an asymmetric neckline to the opening of the V&A Photography Centre in 2018, complimented by matching deep purple accessories.

Red, white and blue for the Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in Alexander McQueen gown© Getty Images

Perhaps one of Kate's most iconic outfits to date, this breathtakingly regal look designed by Alexander McQueen was worn during the Coronation of King Charles III. 

Regal caped gown at State Banquet

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing Jenny Packham© Getty

The Princess shone forth in this show-stopping, embellished caped Jenny Packham gown during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

Ruffles and sparkles for a formal dinner in Jamaica

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House wearing Jenny Packham© WireImage

This stunning off-the-shoulder, sparkling, rich green ballgown by Jenny Packham is paired with diamonds and emerald earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

Alexander McQueen for Prince Louis's christening

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge on their arrival for his christening service wearing Alexander McQueen dress© Getty

For Prince Louis's christening, Kate kept it neutral with a white Alexander McQueen dress with puff sleeves and a matching ivory straw Jane Taylor headband.

Massimo Dutti culottes for the Chelsea Flower Show

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends her Back to Nature Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show wearing Massimo Dutti

This breezy and effortless look, centred around a pair of beige Massimo Dutti culottes, was a perfect fit for the summery and laid-back atmosphere of the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Breton stripes and shorts

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge is seen during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team wearing Erdem Breton and Holland Cooper© Getty

Kate looked suitably nautical during a visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth in 2022, thanks to a Breton striped cashmere jumper from Erdem paired with linen shorts from Holland Cooper.

& Other Stories jeans

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in her role as patron, visits the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum in Chloe and & Other Stories© Getty

The Princess does not shy away from high street staples, such as these & Other Stories jeans, paired with a Chloe blazer, for a visit to the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum in 2021.

A high street look for the Natural History Museum

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity wearing Warehouse, Jigsaw and Chanel© Getty

The Princess paired a Warehouse knit with Jigsaw culottes for her visit to The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at The Natural History Museum in 2019.

A nautical look by Alexander McQueen

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the 1851 Trust, arrives at Land Rover BAR on May 20, 2016 in Alexander McQueen© Getty

Kate wore this nautical blue and navy outfit designed by Alexander McQueen to launch the 1851 Trust's two sailing projects in Portsmouth in 2016.

Pale pink for a royal wedding

Kate Middleton wearing Elie Saab dress Jordan Royal wedding 2023

The Princess looked dreamy at a royal wedding in Jordan in 2023, wearing a blush pink, long-sleeved gown by Elie Saab.

Lilac draped gown

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the BAFTA Brits at the Belasco Theatre in Alexander McQueen gown© Getty

Kate wore an ethereal lilac draped gown at a BAFTA event in Los Angeles in 2011. 

A reworn Alexander McQueen for the BAFTAS

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in Alexander McQueen gown© Getty

At last years' BAFTAs, Kate opted to rewear a flowing white gown by Alexander McQueen, a staple designer who features heavily in the Princess's fashion timeline.

