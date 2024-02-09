Meghan Markle has been seen with her cream Stanley Cup lookalike again - she loves her 'big dumb cup' just as much as I do

This won't be the most interesting story in the world, but Meghan Markle has been seen in her car driving around Montecito and she's been spotted sipping out of her Stanley Cup lookalike again, or her 'Big Dumb Cup' as it's now comically referred to after the infamous SNL skit earlier this month.

Just for the record, Meghan's cup isn't actually a Stanley but it looks like one. She has the Simple Modern Trek, £26.75 ($29.99 if you're in the states) insulated cup and we first saw her sipping from it back in December of last year. And now, in new photos that have emerged, she's drinking from it again.

Meghan Markle drinking out of her tumbler for Clevr brands advert

I totally get why she loves her big 'ol tumbler. I got my Barbie pink Stanley Cup, £46.90 ($35 in the states) last year and it has been glued to my side ever since. Honestly, how did we get our dose of H2O before our enormous insulated flasks?

© Leanne Bayley I love my pink Stanley Cup

If you've been on TikTok, you'll know that the Stanley Cup craze has been whirring for months and it was the number one Christmas present for teenagers.

The SNL skit about Big Dumb Cups went viral

More and more celebrities were photographed with their Stanley Cups and even Adele performed her Carpool Karaoke alongside James Corden with her rose quartz Stanley Cup slotted in her car's cup holder.

Annoyingly, I've realised that my Stanley doesn't fit as nicely in my car, I'm guessing it must be a swish Range Rover thing.

Back in December of 2023 we first spotted Meghan and her Simple Modern tumbler, when she starred in an advert for coffee brand Clevr Blends.

In the ad, Meghan was sitting at a desk minding her own business drinking from her Simple Modern 'Trek' cup. This 40oz tumbler (with handle) is the perfect hydration companion keeping your drink cold 24+ hours. It has a leak resistant lid and colour options.

What makes the Trek and the Stanley Cup so special? I think it's all about the big handle, or the 'ergonomic handle' if you want to make it sound more serious. It's easy to grip, you can grab and go, and I love that I can hold multiple things at the same time.

Also, the fact that your drink stays cold or hot is an obvious bonus, and having an adjustable lid and a straw gives you options of how you want to drink your drink.

Because it holds 40oz, the Stanley holds a lot of liquid, meaning I get through more water throughout the day.

The best thing about it, and I know it sounds vain to say it, but it's the cool-girl status that comes with it. You just feel quite cool carrying around a Stanley Cup. Especially when there are so many colours to choose from. I'm sure it's the same for the Trek cup as well, but I've not tested that out. I will say the verified reviews do look pretty good for the Trek.

But I'm not sure if we'll feel cool for long. Will the SNL skit make us feel like a joke by the end of the year? I'm not sure. I did laugh when I watched Dakota Johnson and the other SNL comics do the 'Big Dumb Cup' skit, but they still looked chic with them.

I'm sure the trend will die down eventually but for now, being hydrated is so in vogue, and Meghan Markle agrees.