Raise a glass like the royals and toast to a Happy New Year for 2024

New Year's Eve is here again and what a big year it has been for the British royal family.

The King and Queen celebrated their coronation in May and Charles marked the first year of his reign in September.

There have been plenty of royal firsts and milestones throughout the year – from the Prince and Princess of Wales's new military roles and Prince Louis' first official engagement.

There has also been a new addition to the family with the arrival of Princess Eugenie's second child, baby Ernest, in May.

So as we look back at 2023, remember to raise your glass like these royals and look forward to an exciting year in 2024.

King Charles and Queen Camilla © Getty Santé! Just weeks after marking his first year as monarch, Charles carried out his second state visit with Camilla, travelling to France for three days. We love this snap of Their Majesties clinking glasses during a trip to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte in Bordeaux.



The Prince and Princess of Wales © Getty Back when they were a family of four, Prince William and Kate were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on a royal tour to Germany and Poland. This photo was taken during a reception in Poland, where Kate wowed in a monochrome dress by Gosia Baczynska and pearl accessories.



The Princess Royal © Getty Princess Anne accompanied King Felipe and Queen Letizia to a banquet at Guildhall during the Spanish state visit in 2017. The Princess Royal looked beautiful in an embroidered lavender gown with her diamond festoon tiara, while Queen Letizia was stunning in a one shouldered dark blue dress and the Spanish floral tiara.



The Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty The then Countess of Wessex toasted with a glass of English sparkling wine during a visit to a vineyard in Gloucestershire in 2014.



Queen Elizabeth II © Getty The late Queen attended hundreds of state banquets and formal dinners during her 70-year reign, but she shared a particularly warm friendship with US President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy. The Queen and Prince Philip travelled to California for an official visit in 1983, where they were greeted by unusually bad weather. During her speech at a formal dinner, the Queen made the President roar with laughter as she quipped: "I knew before we came that we had exported many of our traditions to the United States. But I had not realised before that weather was one of them."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © Getty Just weeks after their royal wedding in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan visited Dublin, Ireland. The Sussexes attended a summer party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, where Meghan looked gorgeous in a little black dress by Emilia Wickstead.

