Royals aged 21: throwback photos of a fresh-faced Princess Kate, King Charles and more

Here's Prince William running along a beach near his university home in Scotland in 2003. He was in his second year at the University of St Andrews.

Dr Brian Lang, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university during William's time, told HELLO! how the university struck up a deal with the British press to ensure that William would be left alone to enjoy his student days.

"Andrew Neil, the Lord Rector of the university, being a very experienced newspaper man, helped us negotiate a deal with the British press, whereupon they would leave William alone in return for a photo opportunity once a semester. And on the whole, that worked.

"And, one thing that I did as soon as we knew that William was going to be a student, was to warn the student body that we expected them to respect privacy of information. So, I made it quite clear to the students that we would take a very, very dim view of any inappropriate information being passed on. Not just about William, but about any other student."

As for William's actual birthday party, he had an Out of Africa-themed bash at Windsor Castle. There was even a vodka luge in the shape of an elephant, which was said to have greatly amused the late Queen Elizabeth II.