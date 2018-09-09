The Queen goes to church with these very high-profile guests Her summer in Balmoral is coming to an end

The Queen was joined by some special guests as she attended the service at Crathie Kirk on Sunday morning. Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Phillip May joined Her Majesty and her granddaughter-in-law Autumn Phillips in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire for the service. The Queen also attended with Prince Charles and Camilla, as her annual summer break in Balmoral draws to an end for the year. Autumn Phillips - who is married to Princess Anne’s son and the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips - sat with her grandmother-in-law in the car as they led the convoy to church with the Prime Minister and her husband following closely behind them.

Theresa May arrives at church with her husband Phillip May

Her Majesty wore a sky-blue suit with a black trim for the occasion, which took place in Crathie Kirk just outside the Balmoral estate grounds. She has been attending services at the church throughout her stay at the residence this summer. Charles and Camilla also reside on the Balmoral estate in their Birkhall home and have been spending time with the Queen. She has been busy planning her son Charles’ 70th birthday which will take place in November this year and - according to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English - has already sent out invitations for the celebration!

The Queen and her daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has been following in the Queen’s footsteps by meeting David Attenborough at the Perfect World Foundation gala in Sweden. David met Her Majesty in the gardens of Buckingham Palace just earlier this year. Sarah will have to get back from Gothenburg in time to help put finishing touches to her daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding which takes place next month. The second royal wedding of the year will see Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank at the Royal Lodge in Windsor which is the home of her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Guests are thought to include the Beckhams and Naomi Campbell, so prepare for a lavish affair!

