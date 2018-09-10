Prince Henrik of Denmark's ashes scattered six months after death Queen Margrethe II's husband passed away in February

The Danish royal family have gathered in private to scatter Prince Henrik's ashes. Queen Margrethe II's husband passed away in February and before his death, Henrik revealed his final wishes. The Danish palace has confirmed that his last wishes were met in a statement that read: "The prince wanted his ashes to be divided into two places. Half of his ashes were scattered in the private garden at Fredensborg Castle. The other half were scattered in Danish waters. The prince's wishes were met and the royal family gathered on both occasions."

Henrik passed away on Tuesday 13 February, just before midnight, after suffering from a pulmonary infection. The funeral was held one week later, with Queen Margrethe and her family in attendance. The monarch was visibly emotional, wiping back tears as she said her final goodbye.

Margrethe and Henrik's romance n pictures:

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik attended the funeral with their four children, while Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie were joined by their two young children and Joachim's two older sons from his previous marriage.

At the funeral, Henrik, who died aged 83, had planned one final and very romantic surprise for his wife. He had asked for the flowers at his funeral to be arranged into a "blooming garden" to pay tribute to his partner of 50 years. The idea of a "blooming garden" held a special meaning for the couple; during Henrik's wedding speech in 1967, the Frenchman referred to his new country Denmark as a "blossoming garden," but added that his bride was the "most beautiful adornment" in the garden.

The Danish royals gathered for Henrik's funeral

The Danish royal palace revealed the heartwarming surprise on Instagram, by sharing a photo of the sea of flowers at the private funeral. The caption explained: "The queen was met by a sea of flowers at the Christiansborg Palace Church. In his speech, the bishop quoted the Prince's wedding speech to the queen: 'I came from a country of flowers into a blossoming garden. Lilac and golden rain, elderflower and peonies, flowers in parks, fields and forests. But the girl, however, was the garden's single most beautiful adornment.'

Henrik arranged for flowers to be laid out at his funeral

It was Prince Henrik's wish to surprise the queen one last time. Therefore, the wreaths and flowers were arranged as a blooming garden."

