A day after Declan Donnelly's baby daughter Isla was born, the 42-year-old's best friend Ant McPartlin was one of the first to visit the newborn, and was pictured arriving at the hospital to visit the family. And over the weekend, fans of Ant and Dec had to do a double take when a photo of Ant cooing over a baby surfaced itself online. The photo – which was posted by fansite Ant & Dec Fandom, was captioned: "When Ant meets baby Isla @antanddec gonna be most emotional moment ever." Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Cute uncle Ant," while another said: "Uncle Ant, sooo cute!" However, the photo was actually taken in 2013, when the pair became patrons of Freeman Children's Heart Unit.

Declan Donnelly welcomed baby daughter Isla in September

Just hours after Isla's birth was announced, Ant – who has been keeping a low profile on social media since his drink-driving incident – took to Twitter to post a sweet message to his best friend's daughter. He wrote: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne," it read. "Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx."The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

When ant meets baby Isla @antanddec gonna be most emotional moment ever xx pic.twitter.com/Own7iXKVbG — Ant & Dec Fandom (@Antndecfandom) 1 September 2018

At first glance this photo was mistaken as a recent photo of Ant meeting baby Isla

Baby Isla has been seen out in public though, most recently over the weekend when her proud parents Dec and Ali Astall took her for a stroll around London, along with their pet dog Rocky. Dec and Ali took Isla home from hospital last Thursday, and beamed at the cameras outside their house before taking their daughter inside to her home. Baby Isla is going to be very well travelled in the first few months of her life.

Next month, Dec will be heading out to Australia to present the new series of I'm A Celeb, and his family are thought to be joining him. Holly Willoughby – who will be filling in for Ant on this year's show – said of Declan's baby joy on last Monday's episode of This Morning: "I can't wait for cuddles with her. I think she'll be coming to Australia as well!"

