Meghan Markle's thank you card she sent to fans shows just how down-to-earth she is The Duchess of Sussex is one remarkable woman!

The Duchess of Sussex has proved just how down-to-earth she is by sending her royal fans a thank you card. Last month, the former Suits actress, who married Prince Harry in May, was inundated with well-wishes as she celebrated her 37th birthday. In return, she posted a sweet postcard with a note which read: "The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday. It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes."

The picture Meghan Markle sent royal fans after her birthday

Royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the handle @loopycrown3, shared a photo of the card on Instagram. Speaking to HELLO!, Bradley - who has received various cards from the Palace over the years - said: "One of my favourite cards I received was from Princess Eugenie of York for her engagement. I also have two hand-signed cards from the Duchess of Cornwall. I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016. My first ever royal reply was from Her Majesty the Queen thanking me for sending my birthday wishes on her 90th birthday. Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit these romantic honeymoon hotspots on royal tour

Bradley added: "Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply. They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards." Although, Meghan's birthday was her first as a royal, the American beauty actually spent her special day at the wedding of one of Prince Harry's closest friends - Charlie van Straubenzee. Charlie and Harry go way back as the pair attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together as kids. The groom's brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, is also Princess Charlotte's godfather and was one of William's ushers at his royal wedding back in 2011.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.