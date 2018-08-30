Meghan Markle spent three days in Toronto last week: all the details The Duchess of Sussex was reported to be in Balmoral, Scotland

The Duchess of Sussex managed to fly under the radar last week, enjoying a private trip to her former home city of Toronto, Canada. Sources have confirmed to Good Morning America that the Duchess quietly travelled to the city, where she was based while working on Suits, and stayed in the family home of her close friends Jessica and Ben Mulroney.

Meghan and her former stylist Jessica spent their days catching up, lounging by the pool and playing with Jessica's three children – twin sons Brian and John, eight, and daughter Ivy, five. The source added that the kids "love seeing their Auntie Meg". The Duchess and Jessica also enjoyed an evening out with close pals.

The pair are the best of friends, and Meghan may well have been in Toronto when Jessica shared a gorgeous photo with her three children. The Mulroneys were pictured posing outside a shop, all matching in white outfits, with Brian pulling a hilarious toothy grin – similar to when he accompanied Meghan down the aisle as a pageboy on her wedding day. "Another day, another jumpsuit. That Brian face though," Jessica wrote.

Meghan and Jessica go way back, and Jessica – a stylist and the Duchess' unofficial wedding planner – was thought to have helped the bride choose many of the details for her wedding day in May. The twins acted as pageboys while Ivy was a bridesmaid.

Jessica's TV host husband Ben Mulroney has since opened up about their children's special wedding roles. Speaking on Canada's Your Morning about the hilarious expression his son pulled when he walked into the church, holding Meghan's veil, Ben said: "I asked him and he said he'd never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers – none of that was there during the rehearsal."

On the pressure of having such a young bridal party, Ben added: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young. There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn't put so much pressure on them that this wasn't joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

