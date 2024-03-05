The Prince and Princess of Wales have been happily married for almost 13 years, but in the summer of 2007, the university sweethearts briefly called it a day during a short split.

During their time apart, Kate was seen out and about with sister, Pippa Middleton, on London's social scene and trained with The Sisterhood Dragon Boat team.

She also sought solace during a sun-soaked holiday at her maternal uncle Gary Goldsmith's £6 million villa, La Maison de Bang Bang.

In a world exclusive with HELLO! magazine back in 2013, Carole's younger brother and self-made millionaire Gary spoke about his niece's retreat with her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, in June 2007.

"Carole asked if the children could use the villa to get away from everything," Gary told HELLO! at the time. "[My wife at the time] Julia's visit overlapped with Kate's and she said Kate was very low, spending a huge amount of time on the phone, walking around the pool. It's a very relaxing place and it has a very nice vibe and you can hear the sea at night. So in some small way, I just hope that being there helped [Kate]."

By the following month, William and Kate had reconciled their romance after the future royal bride was spotted sitting two rows behind her ex-boyfriend William at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium.

When asked by HELLO! if the timing suggested that Kate's holiday to Ibiza played a role in helping the couple get back together, Gary responded: "Wouldn't that be brilliant?"

© Getty Kate sparked rumours of a reconciliation with William at the Concert For Diana on 1 July 2007

Gary, who attended the royal wedding in 2011, also spoke about spending time with William and Kate at the villa in 2006.

He revealed how a friend of his taught William "how to mix on the DJ decks" and how he "performed to the whole family as they swam".

Describing his first interactions during a family dinner with the Prince, Gary told HELLO!: "He was so relaxed in his own skin, but he does try very hard to be a real gentleman. He leaves a massive impact on you. He was incredibly charming and engaging. It was a very funny supper and everyone was just cracking jokes."

© Getty Gary and his daughter Tallulah at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

The outspoken businessman said of his niece Kate in the same interview: "She is this confident, clever, caring girl who has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredibly seriously. I think everyone thinks she's sincere, in love and doing her job to the best of her ability."

Gary has been married four times and has one child, a daughter Tallulah, with his second wife, Luan, who he married in 1997. He put his Ibiza villa on the market for £6.5 million in 2015.

